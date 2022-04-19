Backseat Drivers: Kyle Busch has ‘mind-blowing’ winning record
This week on Backseat Drivers, Steve Letarte and Mamba Smith discuss Kyle Busch's 60th career win at Bristol Motor Speedway and the momentum of his wins.
Kyle Busch earns Bristol win as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe make contact on the final lap of Sunday's Bristol Dirt Race.
A fifth-place finish on the dirt has Blaney out front again, but William Byron didn't fall far. See where Kyle Busch ranks after his first Cup win of 2022.
Ross Chastain will feature the apparel brand on his No. 1 Chevrolet four times this season, while Daniel Suarez highlights the brand twice on the No. 99 car.
With North Carolina revitalizing the track at North Wilkesboro, it could provide a great spot for NASCAR to take its dirt race after two years of experimenting at Bristol.
In its first 28 days, "Bridgerton" has beat its own Season 1 to become the most-watched show in English in the platform's history.
TAMPA — If there are some clues about areas of need for the Bucs heading into next week’s NFL draft, it’s in the free agents that have yet to re-sign with the team. Specifically, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh. Also, throw in one who has stayed retired in Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet. While Gronkowski could simply be waiting until the Bucs offseason workout program is over before reuniting with ...
Kyle Busch breaks down the end of the race after he claims surprise Bristol win after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick spin out on final lap.
Oscar Franklin Smith was convicted in the 1989 killings of his estranged wife, Judy Robirds Smith, and her two teenaged sons Chad and Jason Burnett.
Let's help you win today's Wordle.
Kyle Busch stole the victory after contact between leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe sent both drivers spinning. Busch beat Reddick by 0.33 seconds.
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, a small but proud church on Detroit's North End, prepares for its first in-person Easter service since 2019.
Baltimore County prosecutors decided not to bring criminal charges against two police officers involved in civilian deaths in separate incidents last October — and questioned why it took so long for state investigators to complete their reports, according to declination letters obtained by The Baltimore Sun. Deputy State’s Attorney Robin Coffin found that Maryland Transportation Authority ...
Portland Police say the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday
Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race
Young has visited Alabama twice in 2022 and continues to grow more comfortable with the Crimson Tide after each visit. BamaInsider spoke with Lehigh High School head coach James Chaney about Young's trip to Tuscaloosa. "I think the visit went well," Coach Chaney said.
The son of two-time major champ John Daly played in one tournament last fall for the Razorbacks.
Kevin Harvick blasts NASCAR officials at the Bristol Dirt race and Cody Ware is done being bullied by ... Chase Elliott?
It was not Nikola Jokic's night.
“My competitive fire burns the way it burns."
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback