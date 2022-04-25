Backseat Drivers debate Kyle Busch’s future at Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR's Backseat Drivers are joined by Nate Ryan of NBC Sports as they debate Kyle Busch's future in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Ross Chastain scored his second victory of the season in a wild finish at Talladega on Sunday. Where does he rank in our driver power rankings after 10 races?
Relive the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway through the windshields of Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace.
The president of Toyota Racing Development told NBC Sports that he's a 'little disappointed' in Busch's comments about the driver's future with JGR.
Watch as Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell make contact leaving pit road, resulting in Bell spinning out but not bringing out a caution.
Ross Chastain stormed to the win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. See what he and his competitors had to say after a hectic charge to the checkers.
Rough-surfaced tracks take a combination of patience and aggression, which is why Dover is always one of the most interesting races on the calendar. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Autoweek's Racing on TV Listings for April 25-May 1
Daily TV and radio listings
Talladega Notes: Wallace says his 2021 Cup Series win at Talladega still brings out negativity on social platforms.
Ross Chastain hung on through chaos to win the GEICO 500 at Talladega.
Ross Chastain left Talladega Superspeedway as the big winner, but others like Austin Dillon and Michael McDowell still had plenty to smile about.
