Backseat Drivers: Breaking down Byron and Hamlin’s beef in Texas
NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers dive into Texas Motor Speedway and the beef between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
Tyler Reddick won at Texas Motor Speedway after a record number of cautions. Heres a look at the top 10 drivers after NASCARs fourth playoff race.
Watch as William Byron makes contact with Denny Hamlin, sending the No. 11 spinning at Texas Motor Speedway.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that saw several playoff drivers have trouble and Denny Hamlin and William Byron go at it. Don't miss anything in this week's NASCAR Cup Series Race Rewind.
NASCAR officials will look to refine how they do operate in the tower after not seeing William Byron spin Denny Hamlin under caution Sunday at Texas.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Denny Hamlin’s “list” grew one name longer on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has made mental notes of several drivers who have crossed him this season — most notably No. 1 driver Ross Chastain — but there might be a new public enemy No. 24 […]
A senior NASCAR executive said series officials did not see William Byron spin Denny Hamlin while under caution but hinted officials may still take action.
Watch as Harrison Burton's No. 21 catches fire on pit road during a pit stop at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addresses the tire issues at Texas Motor Speedway and William Byron's contact with Denny Hamlin under caution.
Denny Hamlin voiced his displeasure with William Byron after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, saying the driver of the No. 24 was 'gonna get it'.
Kyle Busch said the heat made Texas Motor Speedway slick and was the reason for the No. 18's crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
Watch as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson battle it out with contact at Texas Motor Speedway for the Stage 1 win.
Former Cup champion was leading the race before a tire broke apart, sending him into the wall and out of the race.
Officials investigating what happened leading up to the incident at Texas Motor Speedway.
