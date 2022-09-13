Backseat Bets: Can Kyle Busch beat Kevin Harvick at Bristol?
The Backseat Drivers crew place their bets for Bristol driver matchups: Wallace vs. Bell, Harvick vs. Busch, Briscoe vs. Dillon, and Chastain vs. Reddick.
Bubba Wallace has been moving closer to his second Cup race. Two key situations went against Denny Hamlin in his bid to win at Kansas.
Kyle Busch is set to announce his NASCAR Cup Series plans for the 2023 season on Tuesday morning, and you can watch live on NASCAR.com and NASCAR‘s social media platforms. RELATED: Watch Tuesday’s live stream here Bookmark the link above and come back at 10 a.m. ET as Busch addresses the media from the NASCAR […]
Watch as Kyle Busch has an issue with his tire at Kansas Speedway as he spins through the infield grass.
Ukraine’s degraded Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down to mitigate potential disaster looms so long as Ukrainian and Russian forces continue righting.
What drivers had to say during and after Bubba Wallace's Cup Series victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
The forced shutdown of Ukraine’s endangered and crippled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — significantly reduces the risk of a radiation disaster that has haunted the world for weeks. The last of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant’s six nuclear reactors was shut down Sunday because Russia’s military actions in Ukraine had repeatedly cut reliable external power supplies. On Sunday, one plant connection to Ukraine’s power grid was restored, so the sixth reactor’s power wasn’t needed for the safety systems.
STORY: A ceasefire around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant may be in sight. The U.N. watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that both Ukraine and Russia are interested in a proposed protection zone around the Russian-held nuclear plant.Speaking in Vienna, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said both sides were engaging with the agency as it races to protect the plant and avert potential disaster. "The situation is untenable. We are playing with fire. We can not continue in a situation, where we are one step away from a nuclear accident. The safety of the Zaporizhzhia power plant is hanging by a thread. And we see that one day we repair one line, only to see it go down the next day and to wonder what is going to happen?"Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant -- risking nuclear catastrophe by cutting power lines essential to cooling the reactors, even with all six shut down.The last operating reactor was put into a "cold shutdown" after an external power line was restored over the weekend.Russian forces have occupied Zaporizhzhia since March, while Ukrainian staff operate the plant under stressful conditions the IAEA has repeatedly warned are unsafe.Grossi has called both for an immediate stop to shelling and a more formal "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant."Basically, it's a commitment that no military action will include or will imply aiming, of course, at the plant, or a radius that could be affecting its normal operation. This is what we expect.”Two IAEA officials are stationed at Zaporizhzhia in what the agency calls a continuous presence at the plant.
F1 driver news also includes Colton Herta, Mick Schmacher and Nico Hulkenberg.
Kyle Busch, NASCAR's only active two-time Cup champion, will have a new team in 2023.
Listen to Kyle Busch describe his thought process in leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing in 2023.
While Kyle Busch celebrates his 2023 plans to head to Richard Childress Racing, the move also brings goodbyes from Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing. MORE: Full details on Busch’s future | Busch through the years Busch will conclude his tenure with the manufacturer and team after 15 years together, a fruitful partnership for all parties […]
Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday that Kyle Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for the organization in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, bringing an end to the two-time champion’s long-running partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. The announcement — held Tuesday morning at the NASCAR Hall of Fame — means Busch’s 15th season with Coach […]
The NASCAR Cup Series driver shared details about the move at a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning.
The Colts brought in a pair of kickers (and potentially more) for a workout Tuesday.
Mel Tucker gave a brief injury update on Jayden Reed
Ukrainian law enforcement have so far uncovered evidence of around 200 Russian war crimes in recently-liberated towns of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Sept. 13.
Busch has been at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008 and has gotten 56 of his 60 Cup Series wins with the team.
Scott Frost was fired as Nebraska's head coach on Sunday, resulting in many reactions around the country.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.