Backseat Bets: Key factors for NASCAR All-Star Race

Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that the country's coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas. Brent crude futures for July delivery rose $2.69 to settle at $114.24 a barrel, a 2.4% gain, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.71, or 3.4%, to $114.20 a barrel. However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.