Backseat Bets: Who will get a better finish at Kansas?
The Backseat Drivers crew predicts the winner of four driver matchups at Kansas Speedway: Logano vs. Byron, Larson vs. Hamlin, Almirola vs. Jones, and Harvick vs. Reddick.
The Backseat Drivers crew predicts the winner of four driver matchups at Kansas Speedway: Logano vs. Byron, Larson vs. Hamlin, Almirola vs. Jones, and Harvick vs. Reddick.
Joey Logano bumped William Byron out of the way for his first victory of the season at Darlington. Heres a look at the 10 drivers to beat following NASCARs latest race.
The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22 at Texas Motor Speedway is less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty of time for fans to vote their favorite drivers into the big show through the All-Star Fan Vote. So far, the top 10 vote-getters in alphabetical order are: Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole […]
SONOMA, Calif. — DoorDash, the local commerce platform, has been named title sponsor of the June 11th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The DoorDash 250 will serve as the 12th race on the Truck Series schedule and host the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Northern California for […]
Joey Logano went on to win Sunday's Cup race at Darlington Raceway, but not everyone left as happy as the No. 22 team.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is filling up fast and the dwindling number of spots may lead to more of the aggressive driving that grabbed headlines over the weekend at Darlington Raceway. Joey Logano sent leader William Byron into the wall on the next-to-last lap and went on to become the 10th different winner in the first 12 races of the season, locking up one of the 16 playoff spots with the victory. NASCAR saves a spot for the regular season's points champion if he doesn't have a win.
Denny Hamlin saw another strong run foiled, but crew chief Chris Gabehart noted that once the No. 11 NASCAR Cup team avoids problems, watch out.
German cyclist Lennard Kamna won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on the slopes of Mount Etna while Juan Pedro Lopez moved into the overall lead.
Attrition equaling 36 percent of field at Darlington destroyed a lot of rosters and bets. It's time to dust off and head to Kansas. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England, a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman’s latest bid to start a lucrative rival league. The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club outside of London, with a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse over 54 holes. The tour informed the players who are seeking releases late Tuesday afternoon, and then notified all players of the decision in a short memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
With two outs in the ninth, the Cleveland Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over against the White Sox.
College softball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections. A look at where the Lady Vols are projected to play.
It had been expected that the PGA Tour would grant waivers for the LIV Golf Invitational event near London.
Rich Strike pulled off the second-biggest longshot victory ever at the 2022 Kentucky Derby and made his team a lot of money in the process.
Andreescu wins first set 6-2 with Raducanu suffering with back problem Raducanu retires 2-1 down in the second set as injury persists
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
Landry's free agency hasn't gone the way he expected after getting released by the Browns and turning down a 'nice sum' offer from the team:
Oh, you're gonna try to pinch Joey Logano to the wall? Better think again ... or get punted into next week!
A woman went viral after hilariously trying to calm down Draymond Green after he was called for a foul in Game 4.