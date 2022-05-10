Backseat Bets: Who will get a better finish at Kansas?

Associated Press

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is filling up fast and the dwindling number of spots may lead to more of the aggressive driving that grabbed headlines over the weekend at Darlington Raceway. Joey Logano sent leader William Byron into the wall on the next-to-last lap and went on to become the 10th different winner in the first 12 races of the season, locking up one of the 16 playoff spots with the victory. NASCAR saves a spot for the regular season's points champion if he doesn't have a win.