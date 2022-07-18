Backlash As Track Star Disqualified From World Championship Over 'BS Rule'

The sporting world was dismayed Sunday by the disqualification of hurdler Devon Allen from a World Athletics Championships final for starting too soon after the gun was fired.

Allen, an Olympic athlete who was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver earlier this year, appeared to start normally alongside his competitors in the men’s 110m hurdle final in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday.

But as they approached the first hurdle, officials fired the gun to call them back.

According to the timing technology, Allen had started 0.099 seconds after the gun.

Under current international rules for track and field sprints, an athlete is disqualified for false starting if they start within 0.1 seconds after the gun has fired. This meant Allen had false started by one thousandth of a second.

Allen argued he should be allowed to compete, according to Fox Sports. However, he was ultimately disqualified and escorted from the track. It was his last athletics competition before starting his NFL career.

Devon Allen is disqualified from the men's 110m hurdles.



His reaction time was .001 faster than the .1 second threshold meaning he false started. #WorldAthleticsChampspic.twitter.com/sIz6Pa1agy — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 18, 2022

Many fans and commentators were outraged with the decision and called for the rule to be changed.

“Another time to question if one tenth of a second should be deemed the cut-off for false start DQs,” NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi tweeted. “Especially when .108 and .109 were legal reaction times from [competitors] Shane Brathwaite and Trey Cunningham. That’s really close to .100. How can one be so sure that nobody can react to a gun faster than .100?”

Cunningham, an American, ultimately took second place in the race. Grant Holloway, also from the U.S., came in first.

Performance coach and author Steve Magness called the 0.1 standard a “BS rule” and “completely arbitrary” with no science behind it.

And...this is why our sport sucks.



We ruined a huge moment for the USA on home turf for the first time ever, with an athlete who is going to the NFL... all over a completely arbitrary rule based on a thousandth of a second.



Track shoots itself in its foot over and over again. — Steve Magness (@stevemagness) July 18, 2022

It's a brutal rule.



Devon Allen did not move before the gun, but because his reaction time was 1,000th of a second faster than allowed he's out of the final.



He and Holloway moved together to the naked eye, but Allen is DQ'd and Holloway wins gold.



Heartbreaking turn of events — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) July 18, 2022

Devon Allen SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN DISQUALIFIED.

He didn’t jump the gun.

He didn’t flinch.

He got punished for being TOO FAST.

Watch for yourself.

pic.twitter.com/03xd3S3JHm — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 18, 2022

“When I was flagged I was very surprised,” Allen told reporters afterward. “Which, you know, was also part of the frustration because I know for a fact that I didn’t react until I heard the gun. And to be 1/1000 too quick ... it kinda sucks.”

He later congratulated his fellow U.S. athletes for taking the top two spots.

“Great job to my boys,” he tweeted, tagging Holloway and Cunningham. “1,2 in the hurdles! US back on top!”

World Athletics, the governing body for the sport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost