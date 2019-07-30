Backlash over LeBron’s support of Bronny is unfair, wrong

There is one – and only one – valid reason to criticize LeBron James for his sideline antics and layup line dunkfests that happened at his son, Bronny’s, AAU games over the weekend: The hype.

The level of expectation for Bronny is already ridiculously high, to the point that doing something that is nearly impossible – simply reaching the NBA – will be considered a failure. If Bronny “only” ends up being a high major player, or even “just” a rotation guy at the NBA level, there are going to be people that look at him as a bust, or a disappointment, or whatever. It’s fair to wonder what the psychological toll will be on the kid himself if that happens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To put this conversation into context, Bronny’s still just 14 years old, he has yet to even spend a day as a high school student and he’s been on Instagram for just two months, and he already has nearly 3 million followers. Zion has 4 million. That kind of fame as the son of the greatest to ever play the game means everyone is going to expect Junior to follow in those same footsteps as one of the NBA’s best when the truth is that simply getting to the NBA, regardless of who your father is, is an incredible achievement.

It’s hard to be an NBA player. There are 500ish of those jobs available, and roughly a dozen or so bonafide superstars. Setting that as the baseline for a 14 year old that is still about 6-foot-1 is totally unfair.

But that’s just about where we are right now, and every time LeBron decides to go viral, he adds to it.

(And yes, LeBron is consciously making this decision. He’s the most famous athlete in America. He understands how social media works, and he knows what will happen when he goes nuts at an AAU game.)