Backlash after British Cycling signs controversial Shell partnership deal

Olympic gold medallist Callum Skinner says he is glad he no longer has to “pedal British Cycling’s messaging” after the governing body announced a controversial new eight-year deal with oil giants Shell on Monday.

The announcement sparked a fierce backlash on social media with numerous threats to cancel British Cycling membership, and many ridiculing the governing body’s claim that the partnership would “help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero”. Some Twitter users asked whether it was April Fool’s Day.

In a press release, Brian Facer, CEO of British Cycling, said: “We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about.

“Within our new commercial programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings powerful support for cycling, will help us to improve and will make more people consider cycling and cyclists.”

But environmental groups Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth condemned the partnership as “brazen sportswashing”.

“The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan,” the Greenpeace UK policy director, Dr Doug Parr said. “After being booted out of museums and other cultural institutions, Big Oil is looking at sports as the next frontier for their brazen greenwash. But their aim hasn’t changed – to distract from the inconvenient fact that the fossil fuel industry is making our planet uninhabitable.”

Well that’s gone as well as could be expected, glad I don’t have to pedal their messaging anymore. 🐚🇬🇧🚲



BTW the athletes aren’t allowed to speak out or not do appearances, be nice. — Callum Skinner (@CallumSkinner) October 10, 2022

After a few hours of almost relentlessly negative feedback, Skinner, the Rio 2016 track sprinter who won gold in the team event and silver in the individual, tweeted: “Well that’s gone as well as could be expected, glad I don’t have to pedal their messaging anymore.”

In solidarity with current riders who are preparing to ride in the track world championships in Paris this week, Skinner added: “BTW the athletes aren’t allowed to speak out or not do appearances, be nice.”

Given it would have expected a backlash of this nature, the Shell deal is almost certainly a sign of just how desperate British Cycling is for commercial income to supplement its UK Sport and Sport England funding.

The governing body was left with an estimated £30million funding hole for this Olympic cycle after HSBC UK decided to trigger a break clause in its own eight-year sponsorship deal at the end of 2020. That break was extended by a year due to Covid and the Tokyo 2020 postponement, but the money ran out at the end of 2021.

As it tries to boost its coffers, British Cycling is also contending with falling membership. That is despite claims last year that it would grow membership by 100,000 by Paris 2024.

The Shell deal is thought to be worth between £1m-£2m per year, which is roughly what Sky used to pay 10 years ago. Sky would, however, provide lots of Value in Kind in marketing support for Sky Rides. The HSBC deal was worth up to £8millon per year.

British Cycling say Shell is not a lead partner like Sky or HSBC, but rather a smaller partner focused on three key areas: “Supporting Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists; accelerating British Cycling’s path to net zero; and helping more – and wider groups of – people to ride, including ways to make cycling more accessible for disabled people”.

The governing body is still seeking a lead partner.