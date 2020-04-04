The Backgrounds of NFL GMs

It’s more important than ever for an NFL general manager to be more than a “football guy” this offseason. Teams will be faced with drafting alone from home likely via Zoom just like how we’ve done with our virtual happy hours. How well a GM can communicate during chaos is going to be key, and that’s assuming that every GM is even capable of opening his email and logging into a new account. This column will go through the backgrounds of these current NFL GMs.

Football Playing Experience

Approximately 80% of the current NFL General Managers played at least some college football, but that does not mean they were stud players. In fact, only a handful of them played football at a Division I university, and only the 49ers’ John Lynch and the Broncos’ John Elway had serious NFL careers. This is more evidence that playing football at the highest level in the world and evaluating talent are two completely different skill sets. It’s definitely possible to climb the front office ladder as a non-athlete. In fact, it’s probable that we see more and more non-college athletes in GM positions over the next decade, especially if owners continue to put more eggs into the analytics basket.

GM Team College football experience? Andrew Berry CLE Yes Ryan Pace CHI Yes Brett Veach KC Yes Joe Douglas NYJ Yes Jon Robinson TEN Yes Brian Gutekunst GB Yes David Caldwell JAX Yes Steve Keim ARI Yes Tom Telesco LAC Yes Eric DeCosta BAL Yes John Schneider SEA Yes John Lynch SF Yes Jason Licht TB Yes Duke Tobin CIN Yes Les Snead LAR Yes Bill O'Brien HOU Yes Chris Ballard IND Yes Thomas Dimitroff ATL Yes Rick Spielman MIN Yes John Elway DEN Yes Mike Mayock LVR Yes Bill Belichick NE Yes Dave Gettleman NYG Yes Jerry Jones DAL Yes Chris Grier MIA Yes Brandon Beane BUF No Bob Quinn DET No Howie Roseman PHI No Mickey Loomis NO No Kevin Colbert PIT No Marty Hurney CAR No

Education

All NFL General Managers graduated from college, but to my surprise, most GMs graduated from non-Power 5 football schools. In fact, the average American would have never heard of some of the universities on the list below. The Power 5 schools with a current NFL GM alum are Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, NC State, Oregon, Stanford (x2), and Wisconsin.

Nine of the current NFL GMs have at least a master’s degree, with sports management being the most common choice. There is only one GM, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman, with a professional degree (Fordham University School of Law). Roseman has previously stated that he primarily went to law school to get into an NFL front office. I guess that worked out. Please note that where they got an advanced degree may be different than the listed college.

GM Team College Advanced Degree? Andrew Berry CLE Harvard Yes Brett Veach KC Delaware Yes Les Snead LAR Auburn Yes Rick Spielman MIN Southern Illinois Yes Dave Gettleman NYG Springfield Yes Jerry Jones DAL Arkansas Yes Bob Quinn DET Uconn Yes Howie Roseman PHI Florida Yes Mickey Loomis NO Oregon Yes Ryan Pace CHI Eastern Illinois No Joe Douglas NYJ Richmond No Jon Robinson TEN Southeast Missouri State No Brian Gutekunst GB Wisconsin-La Crosse No David Caldwell JAX John Carroll No Steve Keim ARI NC State No Tom Telesco LAC John Carroll No Eric DeCosta BAL Colby No John Schneider SEA St. Thomas No John Lynch SF Stanford No Jason Licht TB Nebraska-Wesleyan No Duke Tobin CIN Colorado No Bill O'Brien HOU Brown No Chris Ballard IND Wisconsin No Thomas Dimitroff ATL Guelph No John Elway DEN Stanford No Mike Mayock LVR Boston College No Bill Belichick NE Wesleyan No Chris Grier MIA Massachusetts-Amherst No Brandon Beane BUF UNC Willmington No Kevin Colbert PIT Robert Morris No Marty Hurney CAR Catholic University No

College Major

Few current NFL GMs graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in a STEM-related field. The only GMs with a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics degree are Saints’ Mickey Loomis (accounting), Bucs’ Jason Licht (biology), Browns’ Andrew Berry (economics), Broncos’ John Elway (economics), Patriots’ Bill Belichick (economics), and Rams’ Les Snead (psychology). That means it is fair to assume most current NFL GMs did not have a college background that included the study of data and analytics. I’m betting on that changing over the next two decades. The Browns hiring a 32-year-old from Harvard with a Master’s in Computer Science to become their next GM may be the major domino to fall in what could be an all-out analytics race.

GM Team College Major Brian Gutekunst GB Sports Management Les Snead LAR Psychology Bob Quinn DET Political Science Bill O'Brien HOU Political Science Brett Veach KC Physical Education Ryan Pace CHI Marketing Howie Roseman PHI Law Chris Grier MIA Journalism Marty Hurney CAR Journalism John Schneider SEA History Eric DeCosta BAL English Dave Gettleman NYG Education Andrew Berry CLE Economics John Elway DEN Economics Bill Belichick NE Economics Joe Douglas NYJ Communications Steve Keim ARI Communications Brandon Beane BUF Communications Jerry Jones DAL Business David Caldwell JAX Business Tom Telesco LAC Business Jason Licht TB Biology Mickey Loomis NO Accounting Rick Spielman MIN ? Jon Robinson TEN ? John Lynch SF ? Duke Tobin CIN ? Chris Ballard IND ? Thomas Dimitroff ATL ? Mike Mayock LVR ? Kevin Colbert PIT ?

Age

About 80% of the current NFL GMs are in their 40s or 50s, with the Browns’ Andrew Berry (32) being the youngest and Cowboys’ Jerry Jones (77) being the oldest. The full list of ages are below:

GM Team Age Andrew Berry CLE 32 Brandon Beane BUF 41 Brett Veach KC 42 Ryan Pace CHI 42 Bob Quinn DET 44 Howie Roseman PHI 44 Joe Douglas NYJ 44 Jon Robinson TEN 44 Brian Gutekunst GB 46 David Caldwell JAX 46 Steve Keim ARI 47 Tom Telesco LAC 47 John Schneider SEA 48 Eric DeCosta BAL 48 Jason Licht TB 48 John Lynch SF 48 Les Snead LAR 49 Duke Tobin CIN 49 Bill O'Brien HOU 50 Chris Ballard IND 50 Thomas Dimitroff ATL 53 Mickey Loomis NO 56 Rick Spielman MIN 57 John Elway DEN 59 Mike Mayock LVR 61 Kevin Colbert PIT 63 Bill Belichick NE 67 Dave Gettleman NYG 68 Jerry Jones DAL 77 Chris Grier MIA ? Marty Hurney CAR ?

Race

This is, unfortunately, the least diverse grouping of the column. There are two black GMs in the NFL. Just two. Andrew Berry and Chris Grier. Everyone else is white. Not a surprise but still damning 100 seasons after the league was created. This discussion between ESPN’s Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre on race and front offices addresses the major reasons why this is the case and offers some perspective on how we can make some change on the ground level. I highly, highly recommend watching.

You can find all of this information in spreadsheet form here.

