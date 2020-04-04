The Backgrounds of NFL GMs
It’s more important than ever for an NFL general manager to be more than a “football guy” this offseason. Teams will be faced with drafting alone from home likely via Zoom just like how we’ve done with our virtual happy hours. How well a GM can communicate during chaos is going to be key, and that’s assuming that every GM is even capable of opening his email and logging into a new account. This column will go through the backgrounds of these current NFL GMs.
Football Playing Experience
Approximately 80% of the current NFL General Managers played at least some college football, but that does not mean they were stud players. In fact, only a handful of them played football at a Division I university, and only the 49ers’ John Lynch and the Broncos’ John Elway had serious NFL careers. This is more evidence that playing football at the highest level in the world and evaluating talent are two completely different skill sets. It’s definitely possible to climb the front office ladder as a non-athlete. In fact, it’s probable that we see more and more non-college athletes in GM positions over the next decade, especially if owners continue to put more eggs into the analytics basket.
GM
Team
College football experience?
Andrew Berry
CLE
Yes
Ryan Pace
CHI
Yes
Brett Veach
KC
Yes
Joe Douglas
NYJ
Yes
Jon Robinson
TEN
Yes
Brian Gutekunst
GB
Yes
David Caldwell
JAX
Yes
Steve Keim
ARI
Yes
Tom Telesco
LAC
Yes
Eric DeCosta
BAL
Yes
John Schneider
SEA
Yes
John Lynch
SF
Yes
Jason Licht
TB
Yes
Duke Tobin
CIN
Yes
Les Snead
LAR
Yes
Bill O'Brien
HOU
Yes
Chris Ballard
IND
Yes
Thomas Dimitroff
ATL
Yes
Rick Spielman
MIN
Yes
John Elway
DEN
Yes
Mike Mayock
LVR
Yes
Bill Belichick
NE
Yes
Dave Gettleman
NYG
Yes
Jerry Jones
DAL
Yes
Chris Grier
MIA
Yes
Brandon Beane
BUF
No
Bob Quinn
DET
No
Howie Roseman
PHI
No
Mickey Loomis
NO
No
Kevin Colbert
PIT
No
Marty Hurney
CAR
No
Education
All NFL General Managers graduated from college, but to my surprise, most GMs graduated from non-Power 5 football schools. In fact, the average American would have never heard of some of the universities on the list below. The Power 5 schools with a current NFL GM alum are Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, NC State, Oregon, Stanford (x2), and Wisconsin.
Nine of the current NFL GMs have at least a master’s degree, with sports management being the most common choice. There is only one GM, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman, with a professional degree (Fordham University School of Law). Roseman has previously stated that he primarily went to law school to get into an NFL front office. I guess that worked out. Please note that where they got an advanced degree may be different than the listed college.
GM
Team
College
Advanced Degree?
Andrew Berry
CLE
Harvard
Yes
Brett Veach
KC
Delaware
Yes
Les Snead
LAR
Auburn
Yes
Rick Spielman
MIN
Southern Illinois
Yes
Dave Gettleman
NYG
Springfield
Yes
Jerry Jones
DAL
Arkansas
Yes
Bob Quinn
DET
Uconn
Yes
Howie Roseman
PHI
Florida
Yes
Mickey Loomis
NO
Oregon
Yes
Ryan Pace
CHI
Eastern Illinois
No
Joe Douglas
NYJ
Richmond
No
Jon Robinson
TEN
Southeast Missouri State
No
Brian Gutekunst
GB
Wisconsin-La Crosse
No
David Caldwell
JAX
John Carroll
No
Steve Keim
ARI
NC State
No
Tom Telesco
LAC
John Carroll
No
Eric DeCosta
BAL
Colby
No
John Schneider
SEA
St. Thomas
No
John Lynch
SF
Stanford
No
Jason Licht
TB
Nebraska-Wesleyan
No
Duke Tobin
CIN
Colorado
No
Bill O'Brien
HOU
Brown
No
Chris Ballard
IND
Wisconsin
No
Thomas Dimitroff
ATL
Guelph
No
John Elway
DEN
Stanford
No
Mike Mayock
LVR
Boston College
No
Bill Belichick
NE
Wesleyan
No
Chris Grier
MIA
Massachusetts-Amherst
No
Brandon Beane
BUF
UNC Willmington
No
Kevin Colbert
PIT
Robert Morris
No
Marty Hurney
CAR
Catholic University
No
College Major
Few current NFL GMs graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in a STEM-related field. The only GMs with a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics degree are Saints’ Mickey Loomis (accounting), Bucs’ Jason Licht (biology), Browns’ Andrew Berry (economics), Broncos’ John Elway (economics), Patriots’ Bill Belichick (economics), and Rams’ Les Snead (psychology). That means it is fair to assume most current NFL GMs did not have a college background that included the study of data and analytics. I’m betting on that changing over the next two decades. The Browns hiring a 32-year-old from Harvard with a Master’s in Computer Science to become their next GM may be the major domino to fall in what could be an all-out analytics race.
GM
Team
College Major
Brian Gutekunst
GB
Sports Management
Les Snead
LAR
Psychology
Bob Quinn
DET
Political Science
Bill O'Brien
HOU
Political Science
Brett Veach
KC
Physical Education
Ryan Pace
CHI
Marketing
Howie Roseman
PHI
Law
Chris Grier
MIA
Journalism
Marty Hurney
CAR
Journalism
John Schneider
SEA
History
Eric DeCosta
BAL
English
Dave Gettleman
NYG
Education
Andrew Berry
CLE
Economics
John Elway
DEN
Economics
Bill Belichick
NE
Economics
Joe Douglas
NYJ
Communications
Steve Keim
ARI
Communications
Brandon Beane
BUF
Communications
Jerry Jones
DAL
Business
David Caldwell
JAX
Business
Tom Telesco
LAC
Business
Jason Licht
TB
Biology
Mickey Loomis
NO
Accounting
Rick Spielman
MIN
?
Jon Robinson
TEN
?
John Lynch
SF
?
Duke Tobin
CIN
?
Chris Ballard
IND
?
Thomas Dimitroff
ATL
?
Mike Mayock
LVR
?
Kevin Colbert
PIT
?
Age
About 80% of the current NFL GMs are in their 40s or 50s, with the Browns’ Andrew Berry (32) being the youngest and Cowboys’ Jerry Jones (77) being the oldest. The full list of ages are below:
GM
Team
Age
Andrew Berry
CLE
32
Brandon Beane
BUF
41
Brett Veach
KC
42
Ryan Pace
CHI
42
Bob Quinn
DET
44
Howie Roseman
PHI
44
Joe Douglas
NYJ
44
Jon Robinson
TEN
44
Brian Gutekunst
GB
46
David Caldwell
JAX
46
Steve Keim
ARI
47
Tom Telesco
LAC
47
John Schneider
SEA
48
Eric DeCosta
BAL
48
Jason Licht
TB
48
John Lynch
SF
48
Les Snead
LAR
49
Duke Tobin
CIN
49
Bill O'Brien
HOU
50
Chris Ballard
IND
50
Thomas Dimitroff
ATL
53
Mickey Loomis
NO
56
Rick Spielman
MIN
57
John Elway
DEN
59
Mike Mayock
LVR
61
Kevin Colbert
PIT
63
Bill Belichick
NE
67
Dave Gettleman
NYG
68
Jerry Jones
DAL
77
Chris Grier
MIA
?
Marty Hurney
CAR
?
Race
This is, unfortunately, the least diverse grouping of the column. There are two black GMs in the NFL. Just two. Andrew Berry and Chris Grier. Everyone else is white. Not a surprise but still damning 100 seasons after the league was created. This discussion between ESPN’s Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre on race and front offices addresses the major reasons why this is the case and offers some perspective on how we can make some change on the ground level. I highly, highly recommend watching.
You can find all of this information in spreadsheet form here.
Fantasy Football Content
2. Free Agency Winners and Losers
3. 2019 Expected Fantasy Points (WR)
4. 2019 Expected Fantasy Points (TE)
5. 2019 Deep Target Efficiency Rankings
6. 2019 Expected Receiving TD Rankings
7. 2019 Rushing Efficiency Rankings
NFL Draft Content
1. Updated 2020 Mock Draft and Prop Bets
7. 2020 Adjusted SPARQ Scores (Offense)
8. 2020 Adjusted SPARQ Scores (Defense)
9. 2020 Adjusted Production Scores (Defense)