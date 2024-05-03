With background at successful Langdon program, Hart family hoping to grow Larimore volleyball

May 3—GRAND FORKS — Madi Hart learned this fall that former Larimore head volleyball coach Karleigh Trosen didn't intend to continue coaching volleyball after the 2023 season.

Trosen wanted Hart to become the next head coach.

Hart's first call was to her mom, Jane, who coached volleyball in Langdon for almost 40 years, helping the program grow into a state power. She wanted to know if her mom would end her one year retirement from coaching volleyball to join her in Larimore.

"That day, I was like, 'Mom, what do you think of this plan?'" said Hart, who played volleyball at UND from 2018-2021. "It was a joke right away, but the more I thought about it, (she wasn't) ready to be done coaching. So I said, 'What do you think about this crazy idea?' She laughed at me right away.

"A week later, all of a sudden, she calls me and she goes, 'Are you actually thinking about this?' I said, 'I thought about it every single day, and it would be awesome to have you come coach with me.'"

Madi and Jane Hart accepted the head and assistant volleyball coaching positions, respectively, in Larimore two weeks ago and will be coaching together in the fall.

"It's common for everybody to say that your mom is your best friend," Madi Hart said, "but I truly mean it. We work together, and we just have a great relationship."

The Harts will be taking over a program that has never made a state tournament appearance. Larimore won one game last season, a 3-2 win over Four Winds/Minnewaukan.

Those were the only three sets Larimore won in 2023.

The Harts, including Madi's sisters Taylor and McKenzie, helped Langdon reach 22 Class B state tournaments between 1993-2021. Langdon won four state titles in that period in 2003, 2008, 2010 and 2019.

Volleyball camps that introduced kids to the sport were a big reason why Langdon made so many runs at state. Hart is hoping the same plan can work in Larimore, too.

Larimore started a camp for second, third and fourth graders last fall, and in April, created a program for fifth and sixth graders.

Thirty-four kids are participating in the inaugural program.

"There's some kids that come up to the high school level and are still unaware of what passing, setting and hitting is," Hart said. "To be successful, you have to start young. This is what these Larimore girls needed."

Hart knows that turning the Larimore volleyball program around won't happen overnight, but she said her family and the community are excited about the potential improvement of the program.

"We're already up for a challenge," Hart said. "Coming from a program like Langdon ... it has taught me how to win, the passion that you need, the energy and effort that goes into playing sports and coaching sports. It has helped me want to go in there every day and learn something new and teach these kids. We like to be challenged. We like to be competitive. That's just how we are."