Backflipping fan on field brought down by stun gun at Cincinnati Reds game

A field-invading baseball fan did a back flip at a Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday night before he was brought down by stun gun-wielding police, authorities said.

The unauthorized fan in an old school No. 5 Johnny Bench pullover didn't immediately run when he was approached by police in the ninth inning at Great American Ballpark.

Image: Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Instead, 19-year-old William Hendon did an acrobatic back flip before trying to take off. Hendon only sprinted a couple of feet when he was unceremoniously brought down by high voltage.

"A fan ran onto the playing field during the game and ran from police when officers attempted to stop him to prevent further disruption to the game or safety risks to players and ballpark staff," according to a statement by Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. "This individual was tased by the officer in order to detain him."

Hendon was booked on suspicion of obstruction of official business and criminal trespassing.

The Reds fan appeared before Municipal Court Judge William Mallory on Wednesday still wearing that road gray Bench jersey.

The judge casually asked, “Everybody thinks you landed that backflip,” according to a court officer.

"I‘m pretty sure I did,” Hendon responded.

Messages left by NBC News for the young man, his attorney and family members were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

The Guardians won that game against their in-state rivals, 5-3.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com