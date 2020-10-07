Backfield Overview

Week Four in the NFL was another slate filled with costly injuries, especially at the running back position. The Browns lost Nick Chubb while Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will miss multiple weeks with his leg injury. Just one month into the season and the majority of backfields have already been shaken up, mostly due to injury. Let’s take a quick overview of how each team is handling their running game entering the second quarter of the season.

Status Quo

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks

These dozen teams have been the fortunate ones, dealing with very few, if any, significant injuries while their backs have retained the expected roles through the early part of the season. This group includes RBs Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who are off to hot starts, along with rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City.

The Eagles (Miles Sanders) and Steelers (James Conner) were forced to play without the lead backs, but only for a short period of time and both Pennsylvania runners look strong at this point.

Injury Woes



Buffalo Bills

The Bills were a full-blown backfield committee before rookie RB Zack Moss suffered a toe injury. RB Devin Singletary has performed well but expect this to return to a RBBC as soon as Moss is healthy.

New England Patriots

The Patriots were without RB Damien Harris through the first three games and then RB Sony Michel landed on injured reserve. RB James White also missed time following the tragic loss of his father. Veteran RB Rex Burkhead has also mixed in with the committee.

New York Jets

Starting RB Le’Veon Bell has missed multiple games with a hamstring injury, leaving veteran RB Frank Gore and rookie RB Lamical Perine to carry the load. It hasn’t exactly gone well. Bell should return this week and will regain his lead role. The Jets Offense remains one to avoid, if possible, for fantasy players.

Cleveland Browns

As mentioned, the Browns lost Chubb for the next several weeks but are in good hands as RB Kareem Hunt will take on a larger role. The best 1-2 punch in the league will be without their lead but Hunt is a former rushing yardage champion, so should have no problem taking control until Chubb returns.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts lost Marlon Mack in Week One and the presumption was rookie RB Jonathan Taylor would take the lead. While that has been true, backup RBs Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines have been thorns in his side, limiting Taylor’s weekly upside.

Denver Broncos

Denver lost RB Phillip Lindsay to a toe injury, leaving RB Melvin Gordon to man the backfield for the past three games. Lindsay is due back soon for the Broncos, while Royce Freeman remains a decent depth option.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers lost starter Austin Ekeler and it is unclear how long he’ll be out. Rookie RB Joshua Kelley should get the huge opportunity to serve as the lead back with RB Justin Jackson filling in as the third-down back.

New York Giants

The Giants lost one of the best backs in the league, RB Saquon Barkley, and replaced him with veteran RB Devonta Freeman, who was unable to find a job for months. As expected, that is not going well. The Giants have a league-worst 47 points through four games and their 306 rushing yards are second-fewest.

Chicago Bears

The Bears will play the rest of the season without RB Tarik Cohen, who suffered a torn ACL in Week Three. For better or worse, Cohen wasn’t even playing a significant role prior to the injury. His injury gives starting RB David Montgomery a chance to play a larger role in the passing game.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers lost superstar RB Christian McCaffrey, but backup RB Mike Davis has filled in admirably. Davis has finished as a top-ten fantasy back in each of his two starts. McCaffrey is due back soon and should retain his role as the fantasy RB1.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have used multiple backs already this season due to injuries to RBs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. That has given RB Jerick McKinnon a huge opportunity and he has taken advantage, scoring as an RB1 for the season so far. Even if the pair continues to miss time, McKinnon and RB Jeff Wilson have shown they are more than capable replacements.