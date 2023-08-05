Backfield consistency, strong passing game needed for Tar Heel football to succeed in 2023

The UNC football team last year, as they’ve done so well recently, boasted one of the country’s top offenses.

Carolina ranked 12th among FBS schools in total yards (6,479) and 19th in yards per game (462.8). Drake Maye led the ACC and finished fourth in the FBS with 4,321 passing yards, plus he led all Carolina rushers with 932 yards.

Elijah Green led all UNC running backs with 558 net rushing yards and eight touchdowns. This is drastic in comparison to the previous three season, when Carolina had a 1,000-yard rusher in each (Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, Ty Chandler)

According to head coach Mack Brown, the Heels will need to continue their strong passing attack and find some more consistency from the running back room if they want to find 2023 success.

“The running game is our quarterback’s best friend with pass protection,” Brown told The Daily Tar Heel. “Chip had been involved with Gus Malzahn at Auburn and Central Florida, where they run the ball so well. I think you’ll see us much better on offense in the running game, very similar to what we’ve been in the passing game.”

Maye has a golden opportunity to find chemistry with a brand-new wide receiving corps. His new starting receivers include two transfers, Devontez Walker (Kent State) and Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech), plus returner J.J. Jones (434 yards, two touchdowns).

The running back room starts this year entirely healthy – Daily Tar heel highlighted how last season, British Brooks and Caleb Hood suffered season-ending injuries. With those two, Elijah Green and Omarion Hampton all returning, UNC could, once again, have a vaunted ground game.

