Backed-up pipes causes water, oil to spill at East Pine Long gas station

Aug. 28—A Sprint gas station in Aiken was closed Monday morning because of a backed-up pipe.

Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call at the Sprint gas station on East Pine Long Road in reference to water and oil flooding the sidewalk at the gas station.

Police said cause was due to an underground pipe backed-up from the storm on Sunday.

Police said DHEC has been called to help to clean up the the area.