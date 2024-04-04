As backbone of the Beavers, Deb Slough maneuvers through the eras of BSU sports

Apr. 3—Editor's Note: This story was initially published in the Pioneer's Spring 2024 edition of inBemidji Magazine. To see the full issue, visit

Deb Slough boarded a plane to Washington, D.C., in April 2009 with the Bemidji State men's hockey team.

The Beavers were dancing to the Frozen Four, the deepest NCAA Tournament run in school history. They upset No. 1 seed Notre Dame before knocking off No. 3 Cornell to win the Midwest Regional in Grand Rapids, Mich.

As they headed to the biggest event in college for the first time, the Beavers were in uncharted territory.

"We had no idea what we were doing," Deb recalled. "We were flying by the seat of our pants. We flew there, and I remember doing a lot of the ticketing stuff. I'm sitting with people from Boston; Miami, (Ohio); Vermont — these big schools. And here I am from little Bemidji."

Deb was in year seven as BSU's athletic administrative assistant, a position she's held since its inception in 2002.

In the early days of her gig, Deb learned on the fly. But when Bemidji State was placed on a national Division I platform, she showed just how valuable she is to "little Bemidji," even for something as simple as getting the Beaver faithful their tickets.

"You know everybody here," she said. "It's parents and people you know and recognize. I was just giving tickets away to all of the people that we needed to give tickets to because I knew them. Someone from another school leaned over to me and said, 'You don't have a sign-in sheet for those? That's a compliance thing.'"

Deb packed up her things and darted to her hotel room. She took out her computer and got to work.

"I remember putting together this makeshift form for people to fill out to get their tickets," she continued. "We were such a fish out of water. We didn't have a clue what we were doing. We were making stuff up as we went along, but it kind of worked. Meanwhile, these bigger schools were just looking at us thinking, 'What in the world are they doing?'"

If given enough time, Deb could recount hundreds of those moments. She's used each of them to grow into the most integral member of Bemidji State's Department of Athletics.

Deb didn't graduate from BSU with the intention of becoming the school's first athletic administrative assistant.

"I got a bookkeeping degree," she explained. "I went to BSU and the technical college here in Bemidji. I got married, moved to Watertown, (South Dakota), had a family and then moved back to Bemidji. I'm divorced now, but my ex-husband and I always vacationed up here. We'd cabin up here, visit family up here. We moved back here because we were always here. I always wanted to come back."

In 2001, she took a job at Sanford Health before handing in her resignation papers two weeks later. A position in Bemidji State's Hagg Sauer building opened up, which brought her back on campus.

Almost immediately, Deb found herself on the pavement of the John S. Glas Fieldhouse in an unconventional fashion, as Bemidji State faculty went on strike shortly after she started her new position.

"What the hell did I just get myself into?" she recalled. "I'm sitting outside the John Glas with a picket sign two weeks after getting a job at BSU. I hadn't even worked here long enough to get a paycheck."

Once the strike ended, she returned to her post at Hagg Sauer. However, that too was short-lived. Bemidji State was in the process of starting a separate department specifically for athletics.

Deb has been around sports her whole life. A native of Fosston, she'd ride in the car with her dad to Bemidji State hockey games when she was young. When BSU opened the athletic administrative assistant position, she threw her hat in the ring.

"I just thought it sounded fun," Deb said. "My family, my kids, we're season-ticket holders for hockey. My kids like sports, my grandkids are big into hockey. They love all of it. My whole family bleeds green."

Only three other Bemidji State athletics faculty have been around as long as Deb: men's hockey head coach Tom Serratore, women's soccer head coach Jim Stone and football head coach Brent Bolte. The rest have come and gone in her 22 years inside the athletics office.

Those tenured head coaches are three of the most impactful BSU athletic figures ever, and so is Deb. Without her, Bemidji State sports might look different.

"Whether you want to call it coaching traits, a quarterback, a point guard — whatever analogy you want to make — it's her," said Britt Lauritsen, Bemidji State's director of athletics. "Air traffic controller also works. She directs so much behind the scenes. It's obvious that she's spent most of her life in athletics. ... She's a competitor. We're all competitive around here, and people don't know how competitive she is. She wants to do her job well and be the best at it."

Deb's job description is more than what she bargained for. In fact, she couldn't even tell you what it is at this point. She's just Deb, a doer of all things that come across her desk.

"People always ask me, 'What do you do?'" Deb said. "I just show up every day and do the day as it comes. I have certain things that are routine like the paperwork, the financial stuff, purchase orders; there's just so much that I do that's not in my job description, so just show up every day and do whatever the day brings me."

Her simplistic answer to her job description doesn't do her the correct amount of justice.

"I always joke about how I'm the mom of Bemidji State sports," Deb added. "If somebody can't figure something out, they come to me. A lot of it is problem-solving. Paperwork, invoices — all of it comes through me. I get them to the appropriate people. A lot of it is putting out fires. There's no set thing I do every single day."

Deb's colleagues speak higher of her than she ever will.

"If she got up and left right now, just from a logistical point of view, we would be stuck in the mud," Britt said. "She undersells herself. She has so much institutional knowledge about BSU and how we operate. I don't think any of us combined could come close to her collective amount of knowledge. That's just the logistical side of it. Emotionally, we would be devastated."

Deb's desk is the first thing people see when they waltz into the athletics department. She answers dozens of phone calls and over 100 emails daily, all while balancing the spontaneous problems that arise.

During the rare times she can escape for a vacation, she keeps her phone within reach, refusing to send people to voicemail. She also serves as the emergency daycare for her grandchildren in the area.

"My mom gets on me about it," Deb quipped. "She keeps telling me that even when I'm on vacation, I'm never on vacation. I have a cell phone, and it rings constantly. I get calls and texts early in the morning and late at night. But I love it. I've had the opportunity to move across campus to different departments. I don't want that. I like this world."

Britt commended Deb's refusal to take "no" for an answer. It's also how she responds to people when they ask for her help.

"A lot of people would just say, 'no,'" Deb said. 'That's just not me. I'd rather take care of people and do stuff for other people rather than myself. Athletics doesn't stop. For me to respond to somebody by saying, 'I'm not on the clock right now,' isn't realistic for me. It's not who I am. I wouldn't ever do that."

With a nervous chill in her spine, Britt walked into the Bemidji State Athletics office in the spring of 2022. She was interviewing to be the university's new director of athletics.

Britt spent much of the day on campus, taking in the sights and sounds of northern Minnesota, picturing herself in what would be her new home. When she finally got a chance to call her wife, Emily, she couldn't shut up about one person in particular.

"My wife asked me what I thought of Bemidji and BSU, and Deb Slough was the first person I talked about," Britt recalled. "It wasn't any of the coaches or the players. Deb was the first person I told my wife about. She's exactly who I needed to make this transition. From day one, Deb has been my biggest ally, my biggest supporter."

Britt is the third Bemidji State athletic director to hold the position in Deb's 22 years in the department. First came Rick Goeb, who served as AD until 2013. Tracy Dill took over for nine years before retiring in 2022. That's when Britt stepped in.

From Deb's perspective, changing to a new director of athletics comes with skepticism.

"It's very nerve-wracking," she said. "You don't know what it's going to be like. When Rick was here, he was here for a long time. Tracy was here for nine years. You get in a groove with them, and then you have to find it again with someone new. You don't know what their style is or their thoughts are."

Deb's skepticism instantly turned into appreciation for Britt's vision. Both joked about how neither of them are allowed to leave BSU.

"If Deb is on your team, you automatically have social capital," Britt said. "When you're coming into a new school, new state, new city with new teams, it can be really hard to reflect your vision for change. I got lucky when Deb bought in on day one. That, to me, is the biggest win. If Deb Slough didn't buy into what I'm doing, I'd tank."

It's been nearly two years since Britt was hired to oversee Bemidji State sports. During that time, Deb crossed the two-decade benchmark and still appreciates the firsts that come with the job, including the chaos of hosting two regional tournaments at Chet Anderson Stadium in the middle of a 2022 snowstorm.

Deb recalled that week in November when the football and women's soccer teams hosted playoff games on the shore of Lake Bemidji. She's proud of how the school came together, giving her a warm sensation during a below-freezing week.

But most of all, Deb finds solitude in the Beavers' on-field successes. As her job has evolved, she doesn't work with the athletes face-to-face as much as she did earlier in her career, but the Bemidji State triumphs still fill her with euphoria.

"It's the lake, the living, the culture," Deb said. "We're still a small town. I like that we have a small department here. We're tight-knit. We are a family. There's no one person who you could ask for help from that shoots you down. That's not who we are. I've seen so much here. I've seen us grow. ... I'll gladly go back to the Frozen Four any time. I'm ready for a road trip again."