Backboard! Daly hits ball way right, off grandstands, to 10 feet

John Daly played his way into the mix in the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship, but he knew he was going to have to do something special over the last couple of holes to snatch a win on the PGA Tour Champions for the first time in over two years.

When he hit his approach shot into 18 green at University Ridge Golf Club it was going dead right … like, way right. That’s until he got the bounce of his life after his ball hit in the grandstands, ricocheted around, bounced down on the green and 10 feet away from the hole. Almost like he called 'backboard.'

Off the grandstands!@PGA_JohnDaly called bank and stuck it close on No. 18 at the @AmFamChamp. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wNOnzMYHK7 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 23, 2019

Daly missed his birdie putt but still carded a 6-under 66, which was good enough for a tie for fifth, his best finish of the season on tour. He finished two shots behind the three players who ended up in a playoff for the title, Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen and Steve Stricker. Jerry Kelly won the playoff and the event with a birdie on the third playoff hole.