Is Backa Topola vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

West Ham continue their Europa League campaign (PA Wire)

West Ham take on TSC Backa Topola looking to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Another solid continental campaign from last year’s Europa Conference League winners leaves the London club likely for a top two spot in the group.

David Moyes’s side are level on nine points with Freiburg and face the German club in their final group game, but will be seeking two wins from two with only the top-placed finished advancing directly to the round of 16.

TSC are out of the competition but still have a chance of Conference League qualification - they trail Olympiakos by three points.

When is TSC vs West Ham?

TSC vs West Ham is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday 30 November at TSC Stadium in Backa Topola, Serbia.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can follow the action online via discovery+.

Team news

TSC are not thought to have many major injury concerns, with Zarko Lazetic likely to stick with his preferred five-at-the-back formation.

Michail Antonio remains absent for West Ham, though the Jamaica international’s injury is not as bad as first feared and the forward could be back in a couple of weeks. Jarrod Bowen is closer to a return but has been left in London, while Divin Mubama could be handed a start up front after scoring in the win at Burnley.

Predicted line-ups

TSC XI: Ilic; Cvetkovic, Antonic, Stojic, Calusic, Petrovic; Radin, Djakovac, Stanic; Jovanovic, Milovanovic.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma; Mubama.

Prediction

West Ham secure a narrow away win as they look to secure top spot in the group. TSK 1-2 West Ham