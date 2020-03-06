It had been four months — 58 games — since Stephen Curry stepped on an NBA court.

That showed in a first quarter where he re-adjusted to the speed of the game — no points and Norman Powell stripped him of the rock — but Curry started to find his groove as the night went on. He finished with 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting overall, and 3-of-12 from three, plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Steph is back and brought the 4-point play with him 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hLFD1pvX2w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad





While Curry’s numbers were impressive — especially considering the time off — just his presence on the court created space and warped the Toronto defense. Also, Curry was unselfish with the ball, which moved well for the Warriors. That was good news for Mychel Mulder, who also had 23 points on the night (his came off the bench), and for Andrew Wiggins, who scored 21.

All of that was not enough to beat Toronto, which got 63 points combined out of its starting backcourt — Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell — and held on late for the 121-113 win. Toronto was attacking the rim all night long and the Warriors missed Kevon Looney (who remains out with a sore hip).

The win clinched a playoff spot for Toronto.

He’s back! Watch Stephen Curry score 23 points in return to court originally appeared on NBCSports.com