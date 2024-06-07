Back on track: WCFC wins 2-1 over Austin Villa

Jun. 6—WORTHINGTON — A return to Trojan Field was just what the Worthington Community Football Club needed to get back on track with a critical win in their playoff push.

The Toros played their best defense all year in a stifling 2-1 win over Interstate 90 opponent Austin Villa.

The Toros offense started off hot with a gusty wind prompting WCFC deep into Austin's side of the field. That push gave the Toros an early advantage as Tim Kaltenberger delivered a strike on goal for a 1-0 advantage in the opening five minutes of play. Kaltenberger was assisted by Jonathan Banegas.

The Toros stayed aggressive, as Austin Villa struggled to break their press and the elements. Much of the first half was played in Austin Villa's end.

Juani Mackrey scored the second goal after a prolonged attack starting with a free kick cross in the box. Mackrey headed a rebounded ball straight up in the air, and the gusts of wind carried the ball into the goal. Mackrey's goal was assisted by Chris Cerda.

"Everybody was hungry today. They really want to win and you see that. They didn't care what position they were playing," said WCFC head coach Eswin Hernandez. "It was very important for us to win as we are growing in the league."

The Toros backline was a new combination. Starting at center backs were Luis Echeverria and David Castillejos. Isaac Correa and Cerda were the full backs and Kody Honius was the goalkeeper.

Honius was challenged in the final 15 minutes of the first half after a penalty was awarded to Austin Villa. In his lone error of the match, Honius guessed wrong on the kick and Austin VIlla cut the lead to 2-1.

Honius was strong in the goal for the Toros all game. He caught several corner kick crosses and showed great footwork on a pair of pressure clearances with Austin Villa forwards running free at him.

In the second half, the teams flipped sides of the field, but the wind yielded much of its strength. The Toros were very successful in maintaining possession of the ball, and also pinching out any attacks from Austin Villa.

The win puts the Toros back on track for a playoff push. The Toros stand at 15 points through nine games played and will need to win their season finale on Saturday, June 15 against 1826 Academy. The Toros will be on the road with kickoff at 2 p.m. at North St. Paul High School.

They will also be playing bonus soccer this Regatta weekend. They will host a Sioux Falls based team at 2 p.m. at Trojan Field for an exhibiton match.

WCFC 2 0 — 2

Austin Villa 1 0 — 1