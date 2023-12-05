Back on track: UTEP men's basketball team snaps three-game losing streak

The UTEP men's basketball team is back in the win column.

The Miners broke open a close game late in the first half and rolled to a 90-62 victory against Division II Western New Mexico on Monday at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners are 6-3 on the season and head coach Joe Golding won his 198th career game.

Guard Zid Powell led four Miners in double figures with 14 points and fellow guard Tae Hardy added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Miners with strong finish in first half

The Miners took a 42-31 lead at halftime, finishing the half on a 13-4 run. Nine players scored for the Miners, led by Otis Frazier III, who scored 11 points. He made 3 of 4 from the free throw line and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. The Miners made 7 of 8 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Mustangs 28-16.

Former Del Valle boys basketball player Donovan Black started and scored five points, pulled down three rebounds and had two assists for WNMU.

UTEP outscored WNMU 18-4 in the pant and 15-1 on fast-break points.

Up Next

The Miners hit the road to take on Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday.

