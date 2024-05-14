Back on top! AC Flora boys golf adds another state championship to storied history

AC Flora is back on top of Class 4A boys golf.

The Falcons won the program’s 17th state championship on Tuesday at Rose Hill Golf Club in Bluffton. AC Flora finished with a two-day total of 589, 10 shots better than last year’s champion North Augusta. The 17 championships are second most all-time behind Christ Christ, which won its 21st championship last week.

All of AC Flora’s championships have come since 2002.

The Falcons began the day with a six-shot lead after shooting an opening-day 289.

Thomas Lamar led the way for AC Flora with a 1-over 145 to finish in a five-way tie for second behind North Augusta’s Jackson Beggs, who won the tournament’s individual title.

Westwood seventh-grader Connor Wolfe also finished tied for second with a 145 in his first state tournament. Wolfe competed as an individual since the Redhawks didn’t qualify as a team.

AC Flora’s Coleman Ferguson (147) finished in a tie for ninth to earn all-state honors, which is the top-10 golfers and ties.

Class 5A

TL Hanna repeated as state champions Tuesday at Country Club of Lexington. The Yellow Jackets shot a 3-over-par 291 in the second round to pull away and finish 10 shots ahead of Chapin.

TL Hanna began the round five shots back of Chapin and Dorman, both of which shot a 297 in the opening round. The Yellow Jackets shot a 291 on Tuesday.

Dorman’s Will Ruth won the individual title in a playoff with Chapin’s Chase Cline. Both golfers finished with a 1-under 140. Ruth won with a birdie on No. 3 in the playoff.

Chapin’s Harrison James joined Cline on the all-state team with a 148.

SCHSL Boys Golf Championship Scores

x-Won in playoff

Class 5A

TL Hanna 593, Chapin 603, Dorman 608, Mauldin 616, Lexington 617, Nation Ford 624; Conway 628; Spartanburg 630; Gaffney 631; Boiling Springs 633; Wando 641; St. James 663; Ashley Ridge 669; Carolina Forest 684; Summerville 692; Fort Dorchester 718

All-State: x-Will Ruth, Dorman 140; Chase Cline 140; Erik Erlenkeuser, TL Hanna 142; Casey Kosney, Dorman 145; Caden Olsonmmer, TL Hanna 146; Jacob Traylor, Summerville 147; Clayton Taylor, Boiling Springs 147; Harrison James, Chapin 148; Ryan Marsden, St. James, 148; Dallas Johnson, Wando 148.

Class 4A

AC Flora 589; North Augusta 599; Indian Land 602; Greenville 614; Greenwood 615; Myrtle Beach 616; Lugoff-Elgin 623; Eastside 625; Riverside 625; Lucy Beckham 638; Aiken 643; May River 648; James Island 654; Bluffton 673; Pickens 674; West Florence 676

All-State: Jackson Beggs, NA 144; Andrew Baxley, North Augusta 145; Thomas Lamar, ACF 145; Mason Kucia, Indian Land 145; Richard Anacierio, Aiken 145; Connor Wolfe, Westwood 145; Gaines Reed, Indian Land 146; Ben Sanders, Wade Hampton 146; Coleman Ferguson, ACF 147; Hugh Faulkner, Greenville 147; Ty O’Brien, Myrtle Beach 147

Class 3A

Wren 603; Blue Ridge 603; Gilbert 622; Philip Simmons 623; Daniel 643; Beaufort 651; Waccamaw 652; Powdersville 653; Camden 654; Travelers Rest 664; Clinton 665; Pendleton 667; Walhalla 670; Hanahan 671; Dreher 672; Brookland-Cayce 707

All-State: Dawson Szabo, BR, 140; Hampton Yarborough, Wren 143; Dylan Park, Wren 143; Owen Kinnunan, BR, 145; Will McCraw, Chapman 151; Finn Mortenson, Gilbert 152; Conner Requidan, Hanahan 153; Simon McAlister, Beaufort 154; Nate Porter, Powdersville 155; Tyler Lusk, Walhalla, 155