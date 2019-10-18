Back to the field: Jalen Ramsey will play for Rams vs. Falcons

It’s amazing what a cross-country flight can do for an ailing back.

Wait, what?

Jalen Ramsey set to debut for Rams

On Friday, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told media “we’re anticipating” that the team’s new cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, will make his debut with the team this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

New Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will make his debut with the team on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Ramsey, acquired this week in a huge trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that sent two first-round picks to Jacksonville in exchange for the rights to the All-Pro corner, had not played since Week 3. Initially, Ramsey missed time because he said he had the flu or flu-like symptoms, then he understandably missed some time to be present for the birth of his second child.

But more recently, Ramsey had been sidelined by a back injury.

It seems to have gotten better.

Julio = health?

It’s an interesting turn of events.

Ramsey indicated that he didn’t know if he’d play this week; via the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein, Ramsey said on Thursday “we got a couple more days to figure out” whether he’d play and “we’re going to do what’s smart for myself and the team, but I hope so.”

One wonders if it wasn’t just getting out from under Tom Coughlin, with whom he reportedly had a falling out, that led to a suddenly healthy back. The Falcons, of course, feature All-Pro Julio Jones, whom Ramsey has never faced before.

What better way to remind the rest of the NFL that you’re still the best young corner in the game — and show your new team it made the right choice — by shutting down or slowing down Jones?

Todd Gurley also expected to return

McVay also said he expects running back Todd Gurley to return on Sunday; Gurley missed the Rams’ Week 6 game against San Francisco due to a quadriceps contusion.

