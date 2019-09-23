Back to school: Antonio Brown re-enrolls at Central Michigan

Recently-unemployed receiver Antonio Brown has something to fill his time besides tweeting and later deleting incendiary things about NFL team owners and his former teammate.

School.

Re-enrolled at Central Michigan

(Antonio Brown/Instagram)

Brown has apparently re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan University, where he played for three seasons.

On Monday morning, he posted a photo of a class schedule on his Instagram stories featuring four class codes. It was captioned “Back to school” and included the Central Michigan Athletics Instagram handle.

The classes Brown is taking are:

MGT 312 - Introduction to management

ENG 303WI - Technical writing

REL 334WI - Death and dying

SOC 323 - Racism and inequality

All four are offered online.

Signed up before he was cut

Aaron McCann, who covers college sports for MLive.com, tweeted on Monday morning that Brown signed up for the classes a week ago, while he was still a member of the New England Patriots.

Brown was released on Friday, after a Sports Illustrated report that he’d contacted a second woman who made allegations of sexual impropriety against him. In text messages sent last week after the woman’s allegations came to light, Brown messaged lackeys and his attorney and told them to look into the woman’s background.

He included pictures of her children and said she is broke and struggling; however, the woman, an artist who has remained anonymous, has not requested any money from Brown, whom she says made multiple overt and unwanted sexual advances toward her during the two days she was painting a mural at his Pittsburgh-area home in 2017.

