Back to normal: Pac-12 returns, still faces long College Football Playoff odds

When the College Football Playoff began in 2014, the bad math that accompanied it was apparent to anyone with an abacus.

There are five major conferences in college football. There are four spots in the College Football Playoff. Inherently, someone is going to get left out.

The Pac-12 announced its return to the 2020 college football season on Thursday night, and now it finds itself in a familiar position – needing to play catch-up to the other four power conference leagues. The Pac-12 will start the season later than everyone (Nov. 6). And it’ll play just seven total games, which means it’ll need some serious 2020 voodoo to vault over the other conferences. A missed playoff spot for the fourth year in a row appears inevitable.

After months of analyzing antigen tests, debating myocarditis and calling county officials about cohort sizes, it’s oddly comforting to have football back and the world order restored with the Pac-12 lodged in the sport’s caboose.

The Pac-12 hasn’t won a national title in 15 seasons, hasn’t appeared in the past five College Football Playoff title games and has been excluded from the playoff entirely the past three seasons. Washington’s appearance following the 2016 season marks the last Pac-12 appearance. And that was a forgettable cameo, to be polite.

The Pac-12 has firmly established itself as the No. 5 league in the Power Five in the College Football Playoff era. And the joy that accompanies the league’s return in 2020 should also be tinged with this reality: No power conference faces bigger obstacles in earning a playoff bid.

The Pac-12 will be judged off a six-game regular season and a title game. With only two teams in the Associated Press preseason top 20 and no non-conference games, the opportunities to impress will be scarce.

Commissioner Larry Scott said on Thursday night there will be no minimum number of games for CFP contenders this season, the only logical conclusion by the committee considering that chaos is the standard operating procedure for college football in 2020. “Our schools will have every opportunity to be considered,” Scott said.

Predictions in 2020 are foolish, as games and schedules change direction faster than USC-era Reggie Bush. Declaring that the Pac-12 is out of the playoff before it starts would be far too pessimistic, especially considering that playoff-bound teams are all one house party away from having to cancel their trip. Anything can happen. But as long odds go, think of the league’s chances as a Republican running in Vermont.

The circumstances around the Pac-12’s start put the league in a position where it’s accustomed to being – scurrying to catch up. The Pac-12 lags in financial payouts, fan interest and exposure thanks to late kick times and a television network that’s proven harder to find than Whitey Bulger.

Scott was asked on Thursday night if he should be cheerleading for playoff expansion considering his league would benefit the most. It would likely guarantee the league a spot in the playoff. It would juice up a league title game that’s been greeted with empty swaths of seats and pedestrian ratings. And it would mean more revenue for cash-strapped schools.

Scott’s answer was a study in executive speak – fancy multi-syllabic words that don’t actually mean anything. Anytime you hear the word “robust” from a college sports executive, assume their message is similar to a lecture from Charlie Brown’s teacher.

“It doesn’t mean that there isn’t robust and healthy discussions behind the scenes about what we’re going to do short-term and long-term,” Scott said as part of his non-answer. “I can assure you that there is.”

There was a positive. At least he didn’t bring up the Rose Bowl as an obstacle.

