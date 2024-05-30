Take back Title IX rally held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s become one of the most controversial issues in sports history: The changes coming to Title IX rules, but many female athletes feel the law that leveled the playing field now makes it impossible to compete fairly.

A group of those women are touring around the country to spread the word about what they feel is a dangerous trend.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci was at the first stop of their tour Wednesday.

Lackawanna College in Scranton was the very first stop in the “Take Back Title IX Tour.”

The upcoming change to Title IX has brought differing opinions all over the country, including here in NEPA.

Decades after it was passed, some female athletes believe that a law that once ensured their spot in sports may now jeopardize it.

“We know what a woman is, we know what Title IX did for us women, and it’s so important that we take that back,” said Former UPenn Swimmer and Independent Women’s Forum Ambassador Paula Scanlan.

“Our Bodies, Our Sports Coalition” is traveling the country to spread word about Title IX, a law that grants equal opportunity to men and women in sports.

The Biden administration has made changes to that rule starting August 1 prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity in schools.

“So it actually creates the same protections for trans individuals that cisgender individuals currently have under Title IX,” NEPA Pride Coalition Director of Advocacy and Education Nicole Zmuda said.

Some female athletes have faced biological males in sports and believe the changes to the law make it impossible to compete fairly

“I was forced to compete against not one, but two biological males in short sprint events throughout all four years of high school. Between the two of them, they won over 15 women’s state championships,” said four-time national qualifier in track and field Selina Soule.

Zmuda says biological women have the same abilities as trans women.

“There’s nothing in the research that suggests that trans athletes or trans individuals have different advantages than cisgender individuals,” Zmuda explained.

Some former athletes believe it’s more than just equal opportunities, Independent Women’s Forum Ambassador Payton McNabb says this has become a safety issue.

“Everything went dark. That was my last volleyball game ever,” McNabb said.

McNabb was playing a biological male in a high school women’s volleyball game when she was spiked in the head and suffered a severe concussion and neck injury… Ending her career in sports.

“What’s the magic number? Is there a certain amount of girls that need to get hurt before it ends? Or is someone gonna have to die before people wake up and see that this is an issue? If I had a choice then I would not have been playing that day,” McNabb added.

Zmuda still believes it’s important to advocate for all individuals, regardless of how they identify.

“We also have to think about the trans youth who just really want a place that cisgender kids have to play in sports,” Zmuda said.

As mentioned, the change on Title IX will go into place in just a few months on August 1.

