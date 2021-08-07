Back to school safety: School zones activate Monday to prepare drivers

Aug. 7—Beginning Monday morning, drivers in Stillwater will notice flashing lights in school zones as the City of Stillwater activates them to prepare motorists for students returning to school later in the week.

Thursday is the first day of classes for students in Stillwater Public Schools.

Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts said SPD is trying to safeguard students, especially younger children who don't always pay attention to vehicles and aren't aware of traffic laws.

"Ultimately, our efforts are to increase awareness and prevent accidents and injuries," Watts said.

SPD officers will be monitoring school zones to ensure motorists are following the reduced speed limits. The department customarily steps up school zone enforcement at the beginning of the school year and plans to do so again this year, SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said.

Children will primarily be around school zones and crosswalk areas during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times.

In addition to the more than 6,000 Pre-K — 12th grade students enrolled in public and private schools in Stillwater, Oklahoma State University, Northern Oklahoma College and Meridian Technology Center serve almost 30,000 students combined, according enrollment data from the schools.

Many of those students are already returning to Stillwater and with the beginning of college classes on Aug. 16, drivers will see more pedestrians and bicyclists as they make their way to campus and around town.

Drivers should exercise caution in areas where students live or congregate and be aware of crosswalks.

They should also stay off cell phones and other devices while driving, especially around schools or in areas with pedestrian, SPD warns.

More safety tips for motorists:

* Make eye contact with pedestrians.

* Come to a complete stop at stop signs and crosswalks.

* Don't block the crosswalk when stopped. This forces pedestrians to go around you and potentially puts them in moving traffic.

* Do not use your vehicle's horn to express annoyances.

* Do not pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians, as you run the risk of hitting a pedestrian.

* Avoid passing or changing lanes in a school zone.

* Put your distractions down and give the road your full attention.

* Are you a daily commuter? Try changing your route to avoid school zones. This helps reduce traffic congestion near schools.

* Watch for bicycles at intersections and give bicyclists three feet of clearance when passing them, as required by state law.

