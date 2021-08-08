Back-to-School Health Fair held at Fresno's Roeding Park

Associated Press

Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi was remembered Friday as an honorable statesman and family man who was focused on leadership, tradition and faith. The Wyoming Republican died July 26 after he was hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs for three days following a bicycle accident near Gillette. Friends, family, constituents and colleagues gathered at a college athletic center in Gillette for Enzi's funeral, and a line to get inside stretched out the door before the service started.