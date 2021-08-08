Back-to-School Health Fair held at Fresno's Roeding Park
It's back-to-school season and a special event in central Fresno is getting kids ready to head back to class!
It's back-to-school season and a special event in central Fresno is getting kids ready to head back to class!
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing Act 1002, which bans public entities from requiring masks, the Associated Press reported.Context: Multiple lawsuits were filed challenging the ban.In a special session this week, the legislature voted down bills that would have allowed school districts to require masks in places with students under 12, who cannot get vaccinated against COVID-19.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr
The Texas Education Agency is out with new COVID-19 health guidance for schools.
Chris and Gracie Hager, a couple from Richmond who were shot and killed Tuesday, were married for more than 30 years.
Education experts are 'deeply concerned' about a plunge in kindergarten enrollment
"Never try to shave your legs with your 3-year-old and dog unattended..."
Marquis Davis, 28, was hospitalized after catching COVID-19. "He said, 'Bae, I'm going to get the vaccine when I get out of here,'" Davis's wife said.
“What do you remember of my drinking?” I asked my children, who are in their late teens, as we sat down for dinner on our recent family trip. They answered “nothing” in unison, shocking me a bit until I quickly remember how easy it was to disguise. One, they lived in a different house fifty []
"Already anticipating the Karen’s in the comments..."
A teenage mother has been jailed for nine years after leaving her baby daughter alone for six days while she partied to celebrate her 18th birthday.
Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi was remembered Friday as an honorable statesman and family man who was focused on leadership, tradition and faith. The Wyoming Republican died July 26 after he was hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs for three days following a bicycle accident near Gillette. Friends, family, constituents and colleagues gathered at a college athletic center in Gillette for Enzi's funeral, and a line to get inside stretched out the door before the service started.
Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, producer, and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, died Friday evening at 41 from an accident. His death was confirmed by his manager, who issued this statement on behalf of his wife Aimee Carlson and the Moore family: “We are devastated by the loss of […]
"I hope to live a long time. I have a lot of things I want to do and experience with my wife and my friends and my family," H. Scott Apley wrote last month.
I have great friends from all different times in my life. I have my grade school friends, girlfriends from high school and college, and those who I met as an adult through my career and motherhood. They all hold a special place in my heart. I feel so grateful that I am able to keep []
Sofia Urbieta Laine sued Vanessa Bryant, alleging she was due back pay as a nanny and that Kobe Bryant had promised to support her financially.
Ariana Grande posted a birthday tribute to her husband Dalton Gomez,
This sweet big brother is melting TikTok's heart.
A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.
Meg addressed the ongoing conversation surrounding homophobia in hip-hop following DaBaby's inflammatory statement.
Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight began as a child, when […]
Kia and Annie Watson tied the knot in March 2021. Kia wore a black, illusion wedding dress, while Annie wore an A-line gown with a see-through bodice.