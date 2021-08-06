Back to School: County students return to classrooms

Aug. 6—LAKE PARK — Lake Park Elementary welcomed back approximately 650 students Friday, Aug. 6, as Lowndes County Schools return for 2021-22 School Year.

"This morning there has been a lot of excited parents and students, everybody is ready for the school year," Principal Lauren Sirmans said. "We still have some challenges we will face, but everyone has a very positive attitude about the school year."

While some parents struggled with letting their little ones go for the first time, others were ready for their children to return to the classroom.

Jessica Chambers, a mother of a new pre-k student, said, "I know that Lake Park is the place for my kids, my first-grader started last year as a kindergartner and excelled. I absolutely love this school. I feel that in-person learning is the best way to learn."

As a mother of five, Chambers found it difficult dividing time so each of her children received the necessary attention last year during virtual learning.

"I have grown to really and truly respect teachers," she said. "The amount of effort they put into dividing the proper attention to each student's needs is much more difficult than people ever realized."

Lowndes County Board of Education approved the back to school plan July 19 which includes cleaning/hygiene, learning options, daily COVID-19 screenings and optional face coverings.

"We are continuing to sanitize all throughout the day, teachers are keeping students together throughout the day, masks are optional. Everything else has stayed the same to keep students and teachers safe," Sirmans said.

While Lowndes County school officials are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, Maxwell Phelps, a kindergartner, said he is just excited to be back with his friends and participate in his class treasure hunt.