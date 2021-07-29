He’s back: Saints host veteran WR Tommylee Lewis for tryout

The New Orleans Saints need help at wide receiver, but they’re still being complacent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the team hosted free agent wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on Thursday, who has washed out with them several times before. He recently tried out for the Minnesota Vikings with Dede Westbrook, who was signed instead.

Lewis, 28, finished the 2020 season on the Saints practice squad and was not re-signed after his contract expired. He amassed 19 yards from scrimmage in five games, adding to his career total of 257 receiving yards and 49 rushing yards in 39 games — all played with the Saints. He’s tried out for other teams and spent time on a couple of different rosters in the offseason, but his only regular season action has come with New Orleans.

So his arrival only really makes sense if he’s expected to help fill in for Deonte Harris during his anticipated two-game suspension following a DUI arrest. And even then, the Saints have better options in the return game like Marquez Callaway. Lewis is an end-of-depth chart addition if he gets signed at all. For now, his visit did not end with any pens put to paper.

It’s part of a troubling trend at receiver for the Saints. They’ve neglected the position for years, to their detriment, and are looking for underwhelming pickups when they should be seeking to get better. They haven’t added anyone who moves the needle and don’t appear to be interested in doing that. It puts a lot of pressure on their quarterbacks and doesn’t exactly grease the runway for either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston. Here’s hoping Sean Payton can continue to scheme up success from a talent-deficient group.

