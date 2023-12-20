Back in the saddle again: Former Decatur head football coach takes over at Whitesburg Christian

Dec. 20—HUNTSVILLE — Jere Adcock is back in the game.

The former Decatur head football coach who spent 27 seasons with the Red Raiders from 1996-2022 was named the new head football coach of Whitesburg Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Adcock retired following the 2022 season, but it didn't take him long to find his way back to the game he loves.

"I never lost the passion or desire," Adcock said. "The time I got out was the right time for me, but I never lost touch with the game. I continued to study and be a part."

Almost like it was meant to be, as soon as Adcock felt like he wanted to get back into coaching, an opportunity came calling.

"I didn't put out any feelers or anything. One day I got a call, the opportunity presented itself and here I am," said Adcock.

This will be Adcock's second head coaching job. In 27 seasons at Decatur he compiled a 187-120 record with 21 playoff appearances. Prior to being the head coach, Adcock was an assistant at Decatur coaching under former head coach Steve Rivers.

"It's going to be different. When I showed my grandkids the hat (of Whitesburg Christian) they didn't know what to think about it not being red and black," Adcock said.

Adcock will be the third head coach for Whitesburg Christian, which started its football program 2020. So far the Warriors have gone 12-28 in four seasons. Their best season was a 5-5 mark in 2022.

"This a huge challenge, it really is," Adcock said. "When I took over at Decatur, I just tried to follow the groundwork that had been laid before me by all the great coaches at Decatur. Hopefully we can lay a foundation here that will allow this program to grow and be respected."

At 68 years old, Adcock may not be a young man. However, he described this new chapter of his life as "energizing."

"It's exciting," Adcock said. "That fire is still there, and I still have a lot of heart and passion for this game."

