A right-back must arrive at Manchester City this summer to support or replace Kyle Walker

As the transfer window comes into view there are several areas of the Manchester City squad that needs improvement. On closer inspection one of those areas which may need an upgrade is the right-back position. Kyle Walker has been a warrior for Pep Guardiola during his time at the club. But he is approaching the final stages of his decorated career. It appears that a replacement for Walker should be high on City’s list of priorities this summer.

A report from the Athletic indicates that Manchester City could target Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong if Kyle Walker does depart the champions this summer. They go on to report that there is a £35 million release clause in Frimpong’s contract meaning any potential deal for the dynamic full-back would be relatively easy to complete for Manchester City.

Manchester City must sign a right-back regardless of what happens with Kyle Walker this summer.

On closer inspection, the champions do appear in need of a specialist right-back this summer. The Athletic’s report indicates that City may only move for Frimpong if Walker were to leave the club this summer. That feels like it could be a mistake. As mentioned previously Kyle Walker is beginning to approach the latter stages of his career. Rico Lewis is another option for Pep Guardiola in the position but his game appears more suited to a role in midfield. Manuel Akanji and John Stones can also slot in at right-back but they do their best work in the heart of City’s defence. It does seem that another quality option at right-back would be the perfect addition to Manchester City’s squad.

A player like Frimpong would add something different to City’s options at right-back. He thrives going forward and has shown this season for Bayer Leverkusen just how dangerous he can be going forward. Frimpong scored 14 goals and added 12 assists for Xabi Alonso’s side this season which shows how much of an attacking weapon he is. He possesses a skill set that would add something different to City’s squad. There would be the potential for Frimpong to play more often and save Kyle Walker for the occasions when the champions need more of a defensive option at right-back.

Another option at right-back feels like a necessary move for Manchester City to make this summer. A player such as Frimpong would add quality cover for Kyle Walker and also add a different dynamic to Pep Guardiola’s squad. The hope is City make a move for Frimpong irrespective of Kyle Walker stays at the club or not.