He’s back – Mitchell Trubisky will get the start vs. Packers

While Matt Nagy has been steering clear of naming a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, it’s been clear that Mitchell Trubisky will be lining up under center for the Bears. Nagy finally confirmed that Trubisky will be the starter following Friday’s practice. Trubisky was a full participant all week while Nick Foles hasn’t practiced due to a hip injury. Foles was listed as doubtful for Sunday, which confirmed that Trubisky will in fact get the start. Trubisky last started in Week 3 against the Falcons, where he was benched in the third quarter following a costly interception.

