Back to work: JU forward Bryce Workman makes key plays to assure Dolphins victory over CAU

It wasn’t a storybook ending.

Nothing so dramatic as a halfcourt buzzer-beater.

But Jacksonville University graduate forward Bryce Workman is more than happy with how Thursday’s ASUN game against Central Arkansas finished, and his role in it.

Workman, playing his first game in 63 days after recovering from a broken hand in a Dec. 5 game at UCF, rebounded a missed layup attempt by Javion Guy-King, was fouled and then hit both free throws with 0:02 left on the clock to assure the Dolphins of a 59-55 victory over the Bears at Swisher Gym.

Jacksonville University forward Bryce Workman (5) lays up two of his 10 points on Thursday at Swisher Gym in the Dolphins' 59-55 victory over Central Arkansas. Workman played his first game since Dec. 6.

Workman had 10 points, six rebounds, hit his first four shots of the game (all in traffic) and added two assists, a blocked shot and a steal as JU (12-12, 3-7) moved to within a game of four teams tied for seventh at 4-6, CAU (8-18), Kennesaw (13-11), Queens (10-15) and Florida Gulf Coast (10-15).

Two of his rebounds came in the final minute.

The top 10 of the 12 teams make the ASUN tournament. JU holds the tiebreaker over Central Arkansas and Queens but lost to FGCU and Kennesaw last month. The Dolphins will play Queens,, Kennesaw and Gulf Coast once more each but are done with the Bears.

“I think we can go on a run here, steal some games and get back to the middle of the pack [in the ASUN] Workman said. “That would put us in a good spot for the tournament.”

Dolphins face a North Alabama team on a roll Saturday

JU has a lot of work ahead. The Dolphins play host to North Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m., with the Lions coming off a 79-74 victory over the University of North Florida for their sixth consecutive victory.

One edge for Jacksonville: it plays four of its last six games at home. When guard Marcus Niblack (11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game) returns from an injury next week, coach Jordan Mincy likes his team’s chances.

That winning feeling so good we can hardly bear it😤 #JUPhinsUp x #TRUE pic.twitter.com/WKaOt21Zov — Jacksonville Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@JAX_MBB) February 9, 2024

“We have more depth with Bryce back and I think we’re going to have more energy,” he said.

The Dolphins trailed CAU by 12 points last in the first half but cut into that lead with an 8-0 run and were down 28-24 at the break.

JU then started the second half with a 14-4 run, with guards Gyasi Powell and Robert McCray V combining for 10 points and center Stephon Payne capping it by taking a feed from McCray and throwing down a dunk for a 38-32 lead.

Bryce Workman said he'll soon be in shape

The Dolphins never trailed after that but never led by more than seven.

Powell could have sealed the game with 9.6 seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Central Arkansas hustled the ball upcourt but Guy-King missed the layup, Workman secured the rebound and calmly hit the two free throws.

“How many times have we seen him hit foul shots at the end like that,” Mincy asked. “He’s the closer.”

Workman, who played 25 minutes, said he didn’t feel any rust on offense but did admit to feeling a bit gassed at halftime.

“But it felt good,” he said. “I was tired but not too tired to play defense or rebound. I think it might just take me one more game, or the next game, to get myself in the shape I want to be.”

McCray led all scorers with 22 points and added six rebounds and three assists.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JU forward Bryce Workman returns to action, helps clinch victory over CAU