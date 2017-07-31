Back issue lands Astros RHP McCullers back on disabled list

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wipes his face after being relieved during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Houston Astros have put right-hander Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list with back discomfort.

This will be the second stint on the disabled list with the same problem for McCullers, who was also out from June 12-24.

McCullers is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 19 starts this season for the AL West leaders.

He isn't sure how long he'll be out, but says: ''we're going to take our time and we're going to make sure I'm ready.''

McCullers said that he thought he was over the problem in his first few starts back, but that he hasn't been feeling right in his last couple of outings.

The Astros, who entered Friday's games with a 16-game lead in the division, hope that they can get McCullers healthy now so he'll be ready to compete down the stretch and in the postseason.