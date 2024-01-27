Back injury sidelines Gophers’ Payne vs. Penn State

Gophers big man Pharrel Payne, who leads the team in blocks, will miss Saturday's game at Penn State with a back injury.

Payne averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and a team-best 1.6 blocks this season. The Gophers had started him in the last two games in the frontcourt with leading scorer Dawson Garcia.

The 6-9 Cottage Grove native had been listed as questionable for the third straight game Saturday, but Payne played 25 and 30 minutes in losses against Michigan State and Wisconsin, respectively.

"It's one of those things that he's done a good job playing through discomfort," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said Friday. "He tells me when he can go and when he can't go. He won't probably be fully good until the end of the season when he's able to take multiple weeks off."

In a Jan. 12 loss at Indiana, Payne tied a career-high with 17 points, to go with 10 rebounds and five blocks off the bench. But he scored just 19 points combined on 6-for-19 shooting in the last three games.

Injuries have plagued the Gophers lately with starting point guard Elijah Hawkins missing last week's loss at Michigan State with an ankle injury. Garcia also missed three games earlier this season recovering from an ankle sprain.