Back at home! Cavs looking for win in Game 3 against Celtics

Cleveland (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers return home to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse after stealing home court advantage away from the Boston Celtics on Thursday night with a 24-point win.

The Cavs had a team effort in the 118-94 win over Boston.

Cleveland got help off the bench. They got help from the other starters, they made shots and they were efficient in stopping Boston’s barrage of three-pointers, limiting the Celtics to just 8 total on 23% shooting.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) shoots as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives toward the basket during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, defends as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert drives toward the basket during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Now, the Cavs hope to duplicate that same recipe at home, where they have not lost this postseason.

Cleveland may be getting more help off the bench. Dean Wade was listed as ‘questionable’ for Saturday’s Game 3. It’s the first time this postseason he is not listed as ‘out’ for a game.

Wade has been on the injured list since the middle of March with a right knee sprain.

Jarrett Allen, who has yet to play in this series, is also listed as questionable. He is battling sore ribs.

Game 3 is Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Find the full schedule below:

Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, May 11 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, May 13 (7 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN)

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD)

