Back at home, back in the loss column. What we learned in the Hornets’ defeat to Boston

Back from another lengthy trip for a couple of days before hitting the road again, the Charlotte Hornets were faced with the task of matching up with the Eastern Conference leaders and a favorite among the title contenders.

The two teams are on a completely different trajectory, with Boston being in the league’s upper crust while the Hornets are essentially playing for ping-pong balls that could shape the franchise’s future. That’s what made the bulk of the early action so unusual, given the Hornets looked more like the ones who were playoff-worthy.

It was nothing more than an optical illusion.

Leave it to the usual culprits — suspect 3-point defense, averting from the game plan, not enough ball movement — to keep the Hornets from collecting a rare victory against a top-notch opponent. Just add the Hornets’ 122-106 loss to the Celtics at Spectrum Center on Saturday night to the laundry list of disappointing outcomes in a season already filled to the brim with them.

Bat an eye or take a peek at a mobile device for a few minutes and that’s exactly how quickly things turned in the wrong direction for the Hornets. A 16-point edge became a distant memory, instead replace by another nightmarish performance.

Here are some key takeaways from the Hornets’ fourth consecutive loss:

Benched

Getting clobbered in bench production led to a huge disparity the Hornets couldn’t overcome. Malcolm Brogdon was a one-man wrecking crew for Boston, pumping in 30 points to propel the Celtics to a 46-22 bulge.

It’s going to be hard for the Hornets to match the firepower of opposing second units when they are boasting a number of reserves who are known more for their defensive ability than their scoring. There were times when coach Steve Clifford went with a lineup that included Dennis Smith Jr., JT Thor, Cody Martin and Nick Richards.

Missed opportunity

When the Hornets look back at how they let this one unravel after such an inspiring start, they’ll be sick to their stomach re-living the footage at the end of the second quarter.

That’s where they failed to seize control despite holding a 16-point advantage.

While missed shots were certainly a culprit — they cooled off considerably after nailing a blistering 61.9% — the Hornets didn’t lock in enough defensively and made some silly mistakes that keyed a 15-6 spurt by the Celtics that gave them all the confidence they needed to come out in the second half and exert their will on the Hornets.

Gordon still absent





It’s reaching the point again this season where Gordon Hayward is being seen more in street clothes than a game day jersey.

Hayward sat out against the Celtics, marking the sixth consecutive game he’s been unavailable due to left hamstring soreness. He’s now missed more games (23) than he’s played in (21) and is dealing with his third different ailment already this season.

The 32-year-old is getting pregame workouts in and participating in practice, but has yet to fully take the next step and make his way off the injury list and into the lineup.

“I think he’s definitely a lot closer,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “Feeling better. He’s able to do more. He did contact the other day. He had some soreness, but he’s definitely getting closer.”