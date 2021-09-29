Back to the Future: New venues, return of familiar locations highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series slates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting — and significant — adjustments for race fans.

For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 — the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track‘s long history.

Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series will renew its beating and banging brand of racing when it returns to the 0.686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course that Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country‘s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader (June 11). Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 — a track that hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013-21.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

Texas Motor Speedway will kick off playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to eight to four.

In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the playoffs field.

Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4-6.

A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules (playoff races in bold font):

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, Feb. 19

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 26

Auto Club Speedway

Saturday, March 5

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 12

Phoenix Raceway

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 26

Circuit of The Americas

Saturday, April 2

Richmond Raceway

Friday, April 8

Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, April 23

Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, April 30

Dover International Speedway

Saturday, May 7

Darlington Raceway

Saturday, May 21

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 28

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, June 4

Portland International Raceway

Saturday, June 25

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 2

Road America

Saturday, July 9

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 16

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 23

Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 30

Indianapolis Road Course

Saturday, August 6

Michigan International Speedway

Saturday, August 20

Watkins Glen International

Friday, August 26

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, September 3

Darlington Raceway

Saturday, September 10

Kansas Speedway

Friday, September 16

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, September 24

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, October 1

Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, October 8

Charlotte Roval

Saturday, October 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, October 22

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Saturday, October 29

Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, November 5

Phoenix Raceway

2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Friday, Feb. 18

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, March 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 26

Circuit of The Americas

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, April 16

Bristol Dirt

Friday, May 6

Darlington Raceway

Saturday, May 14

Kansas Speedway

Friday, May 20

Texas Motor Speedway

Friday, May 27

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 11

Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 18

Knoxville Raceway

Friday, June 24

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 9

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 23

Pocono Raceway

Friday, July 29

Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday, Aug. 13

Richmond Raceway

Friday, Sept. 9

Kansas Speedway

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 1

Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, Oct. 22

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Friday, Nov. 4

Phoenix Raceway

