Back to the Future: New venues, return of familiar locations highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series slates
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting — and significant — adjustments for race fans.
For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 — the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track‘s long history.
Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series will renew its beating and banging brand of racing when it returns to the 0.686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course that Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
RELATED: Xfinity Series to go to Portland | Lucas Oil to open Truck Playoffs
In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country‘s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader (June 11). Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 — a track that hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013-21.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
Texas Motor Speedway will kick off playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to eight to four.
In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the playoffs field.
Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4-6.
A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.
Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.
Below are the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules (playoff races in bold font):
2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Saturday, Feb. 19
Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 26
Auto Club Speedway
Saturday, March 5
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 12
Phoenix Raceway
Saturday, March 19
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 26
Circuit of The Americas
Saturday, April 2
Richmond Raceway
Friday, April 8
Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, April 23
Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday, April 30
Dover International Speedway
Saturday, May 7
Darlington Raceway
Saturday, May 21
Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 28
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 4
Portland International Raceway
Saturday, June 25
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 2
Road America
Saturday, July 9
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 16
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 23
Pocono Raceway
Saturday, July 30
Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 6
Michigan International Speedway
Saturday, August 20
Watkins Glen International
Friday, August 26
Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, September 3
Darlington Raceway
Saturday, September 10
Kansas Speedway
Friday, September 16
Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, September 24
Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, October 1
Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday, October 8
Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 15
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, October 22
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Saturday, October 29
Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, November 5
Phoenix Raceway
2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Friday, Feb. 18
Daytona International Speedway
Friday, March 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 19
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 26
Circuit of The Americas
Thursday, April 7
Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, April 16
Bristol Dirt
Friday, May 6
Darlington Raceway
Saturday, May 14
Kansas Speedway
Friday, May 20
Texas Motor Speedway
Friday, May 27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 4
World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 11
Sonoma Raceway
Saturday, June 18
Knoxville Raceway
Friday, June 24
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 9
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Saturday, July 23
Pocono Raceway
Friday, July 29
Lucas Oil Raceway
Saturday, Aug. 13
Richmond Raceway
Friday, Sept. 9
Kansas Speedway
Thursday, Sept. 15
Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 1
Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday, Oct. 22
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Friday, Nov. 4
Phoenix Raceway