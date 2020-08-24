Back to the Future: Former Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin continue to connect

Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin know each other quite well from their time in Columbus. That connection has continued to thrive in Washington, and their alma mater has been paying attention.



Haskins hit McLaurin for an impressive touchdown during Monday's practice session in Ashburn, one that the second-year wideout celebrated in style by punting the ball and taking off his helmet.





Just like old times for those two, as the Ohio State football Twitter account quickly noticed. and brought a "tear" to the quarterback's eye.

The former Buckeyes connected for two scores last season after Haskins took over as starter for Washington, but the two also found the endzone 10 times during Ohio State's 2018 Rose Bowl run.



Washington Football Team fans can only hope the Haskins-McLaurin connection will be on display throughout the 2020 NFL season.





