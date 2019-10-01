In the fallout from Sunday's skirmish between Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., there has been much debate as to what exactly went down when the two got their hands on each other.

And it doesn't look like it's ending anytime soon.

On the Ravens' side, coach John Harbaugh said Monday he didn't know what happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm not exactly sure why [Humphrey] got the foul," he told reporters on Monday, "but I'm sure they'll tell us what they thought they saw. Based on the close-up, the footage that we had, [Humphrey] pinned him [Beckham] on the ground after about three or four things happened."

Then on Tuesday, a writer for the Ravens official website posted a slow-motion video that he claims backs up that Humphrey didn't choke OBJ. "The footage speaks for itself," he wrote.

From there, the Cleveland side once again chimed in.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said he was quite sure about what he saw and why Humphrey got the foul.

"Did you see the video?" Kitchen told reporters on Monday. "That's my response. Everybody saw the video."

Kitchens even applauded his wide receiver for how he acted at the moment, believing he handled the situation "fairly well."

Browns players, on Tuesday, told reporters they weren't thrilled with the video either.

"That's kind of messed up that they did say that," Browns right offensive tackle Chris Hubbard told reporters after the video went up. "It's evident. It's on film, and they need to take consequences on his actions."

Both sides seem to have their own opinions, and this may not be the last we here of it. Humphrey has since apologized to Beckham Jr., as he and the Ravens shift their focus to ending a two-game skid in Week 5.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Story continues

Back-and-forth continues over whether Ravens player choked Odell Beckham Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington