Back and forth battle ends in blowout as Brunswick baseball rolls into 1A state final

By the time Connor Mullaney flew out to right field, nearly 50 minutes had passed since Brunswick baseball last took the field.

Mullaney was the 22nd and final batter the Railroaders sent to the plate in the seventh inning, taking advantage of a Colonel Richardson bullpen meltdown of historic proportions. In his 32 years at the school, Brunswick coach Roger Dawson could not recall a playoff game in which his team scored 16 runs in an inning.

That provided a dour end to what was previously a competitive, back-and-forth battle in the Class 1A semifinal. The Roaders beat the Colonels 26-6 Tuesday at McCurdy Field to advance to their first title game since their 2016 championship. Brunswick will play Saturday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf against Patterson Mill.

The Roaders rattled off 24 unanswered runs, which started with a two-out rally in the fourth inning after Col. Richardson (21-3) previously took a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Brunswick (21-2-1) atoned for a pair of errors in that frame by taking advantage of two Colonels errors, scoring five runs with two outs.

“The game’s never over until it’s over. We gotta stay locked in, a mistake happens, we gotta move on,” the Roaders’ Colin Pearre said. “We gotta stay in the game, and that’s what happened today.”

Pearre gave Brunswick the lead for good on an RBI single, one of his six hits on the day.

He had ceded the mound to Nate Borawski in the third inning, and the sophomore right-hander threw 3 2-3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Borawski has become a key reliever for the Roaders and is often the first arm Dawson turns to after lifting his starter.

“Not trying to overdo it or really try to throw that hard,” Borawski said of his growth. “I know my velocity will come, and it’s showed around the end of the season. I can let my arm be itself.”

Brunswick continued to slowly add insurance runs, and it carried a four-run lead into the seventh before Col. Richardson collapsed.

“I tip my hat to them. That was a ballgame, and it turned sour quickly,” Dawson said. “We got into their bullpen, and they didn’t have much left, and it got out of hand.”

All but one of the 15 Roaders who came to the plate reached base at least once. Pearre had four RBIs, while Payden McDonald, Ty Kaunas and Willie Frye each drove in three runs. Tyler Lowery had two doubles. Mullaney had five walks.