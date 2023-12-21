Back in the fold? Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman talks Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne

SOUTH BEND — Moments before Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media on Wednesday’s early signing day, Alabama backup quarterback Tyler Buchner confirmed reports that he plans to return to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player and graduate in May.

Earlier in the month, Drew Pyne, the other Irish starting quarterback in 2022, told ESPN he would transfer from Arizona State back to Notre Dame so he could complete work toward his bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

Pyne, who played in just two games for the Sun Devils this season due to injuries, told ESPN he intends to transfer back out to continue his football career with three more years of eligibility.

Nov 18, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tyler Buchner (8) walks through his pregame warmup before the game with Chattanooga at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis Unpacking Notre Dame football’s 2024 recruiting class – and how good it can be

Could either Buchner or Pyne serve as football assets in any way in the spring, even if it’s just to help Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard or four-star signee CJ Carr with the transition?

“I had no discussions with those guys coming back here,” Freeman said of Buchner and Pyne. “What I do love about it is that there’s two guys coming back to get a Notre Dame degree. That is, to me, what this thing is all about.”

I am excited to return to ND to play lacrosse and graduate in May. Prior to that, I’ll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support. — Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) December 20, 2023

Buchner, a youth lacrosse standout before turning to football in the San Diego area, said on social media he would remain with Alabama through its College Football Playoff run. Buchner appeared in two games for the Tide this year, including a start against South Florida.

Buchner went 8 of 19 passing for 61 yards after transferring to Alabama in late April.

Paige Buchner, his younger sister, is a freshman forward on the Notre Dame women's soccer team but did not appear in any games this season as the Irish went 12-4-4.

“I did hear about Tyler going to play lacrosse,” Freeman said. “I know that’s going to make coach (Kevin) Corrigan really happy, and I wish him all the best. And Drew, I know, is coming back to get his degree – from what I’ve heard. I haven’t talked to either of them.”

Freeman confirmed Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham recently called him, but that was to recommend former Sun Devils safety Jordan Clark, a graduate transfer to Notre Dame.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Drew Pyne (10) reacts during action against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

Pyne went 26 of 39 passing for 273 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in games against Fresno State and USC.

“I texted Drew throughout the year when I saw him doing some good things early in the season,” Freeman said. “I did not talk to him about a decision to come back here, but I love to hear that two guys are coming back to get their degree.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: No plans for Notre Dame football to use Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne