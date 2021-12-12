He’s back: Deebo Samuel finds the end zone in return from injury

Kyle Madson
The 49ers’ run game needed a couple series to get rolling, but they finally found it early in the second quarter. After carries of 9 and 12 yards from running back Jeff Wilson Jr., Deebo Samuel took a handoff around the right edge for a 27-yard touchdown. It was his sixth rushing touchdown of the year and 11th overall.

