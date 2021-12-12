He’s back: Deebo Samuel finds the end zone in return from injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Welcome back DEEEEEEEBO!!! #ProBowlVote @19problemz#SFvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/EB88YcX9G3
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2021
The 49ers’ run game needed a couple series to get rolling, but they finally found it early in the second quarter. After carries of 9 and 12 yards from running back Jeff Wilson Jr., Deebo Samuel took a handoff around the right edge for a 27-yard touchdown. It was his sixth rushing touchdown of the year and 11th overall.