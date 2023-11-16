Back from the dead: Priceville's resurgence has Bulldogs on verge of program milestone

Nov. 15—PRICEVILLE — Heading into the first round of the state football playoffs, it seemed that Pricevillle's season was nearing the end.

The Bulldogs had lost four of their last five regular-season games and were limping into the postseason with a 4-6 record, just a season after going 10-0 for the first time in school history.

Fortunately for Priceville, a bye week was sandwiched between the final game of the regular season and the opening game of the playoffs.

What a blessing that turned out to be.

The Bulldogs came out of the bye week reinvigorated, and it showed as they went on the road last week and upset Dora, the Class 4A, Region 5 champion, 18-14.

"We knew they weren't going to treat us like they would other teams because of our record," said senior running back Blitz Clemons, who has rushed for 1,480 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. "We just had a mindset of we were going to play as hard as we could."

The importance of that bye week wasn't lost on the players or coaches. After Priceville's regular season finale loss to Randolph, head coach Chris Foster said a lot of things were going to have to change.

"We were just making too many mental mistakes," Foster said. "In our last two regular season games we led by double digits in both, but couldn't close out because we were making so many errors that just costed us a chance to win."

The mental strength it takes to bounce back from a tough stretch to close the regular season can't be overstated. Foster said seeing his players respond was one of the most impressive feats he's witnessed since taking over as head coach.

"I don't know that I've had a team that has gone through and overcome as much adversity as this one," Foster said. "After that final regular season game the kids just bought in and gave us two great weeks of practice."

Now as Priceville prepares for a second-round playoff game on Friday, it's almost as if a new season has started.

"There's just a different feel around the locker room," said junior defensive back Tyde Borden, who leads the team with 114 tackles. "We have new life. It's exciting."

With that new life, Priceville has its eyes set on once again achieving one of it's primary goals. Priceville has been to the playoffs in four of the five seasons since Foster took over in 2019, after going to the postseason just twice previously.

However, as successful as the Bulldogs have been under Foster (40-17 in five seasons), they've still never reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, having been ousted in the second round each of their last three trips.

Reaching the third round of the playoffs would be a huge milestone for the program. A week ago it looked out of reach, but now it looks closer than ever.

Priceville will take on a Brooks team this Friday that is coming off its own upset win in the first round, 56-42 over Oneonta.

Because of all the ups and downs this season has thrown at them, the Bulldogs feel they're ready more now than ever to get over the second-round playoff hump.

"Because of everything we've been through, I feel like we're more prepared," Clemons said.

And if, after winning 21 games the last two seasons, the 4-6 team is the first to achieve that goal, it will make for a moment that Priceville High School will never forget.

"I'm not going to lie; that would be pretty cool," Borden said.

