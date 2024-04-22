'Right-back crisis possible' - how Scotland squad is shaping up

Hickey's fitness is Scotland's biggest concern [Getty Images]

Steve Clarke must be watching every game involving one of his Scotland players through his fingers from behind the sofa at the moment.

In the past week, Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has had knee surgery while Everton right-back Nathan Patterson and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong will both miss the rest of the club season.

Patterson requires surgery on a hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea last week and is a major doubt for this summer's Euro 2024.

Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey has not played since October, meaning the right side of the defence looks very thin. That is the main area of concern, with full crisis mode possible.

There was at least some good news on Armstrong on Monday, with Southampton boss Russell Martin saying he has “a big chance" to make the squad as his thigh injury is not as serious as first feared.

Hickey is undoubtedly Clarke's first choice as Scotland's right wing-back, but he has not played for seven months having also suffered a hamstring injury at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford's head of player development Steven Pressley says Hickey is making "good progress" and is "giving it a real go" as he looks to recover in time for the Euros.

However even if he is fit, it would be a big ask to throw the 21-year-old straight back into the fold for the tournament opener against hosts Germany.

Who else could Clarke turn to though?

Anthony Ralston has regularly featured in Scotland squads, but is not first-choice for Celtic, while Bristol City's Ross McCrorie - formerly of Aberdeen - was also called up recently.

Max Johnston of Sturm Graz has settled in to life in Austria well since leaving Motherwell and was called up to the senior squad from the Under-21s for the friendly against France last year.

Another option for Clarke would be to try tempt someone like Tino Livramento - who has featured prominently for Newcastle United this season - to declare for Scotland.

The 21-year-old has been capped by England at youth level, but qualifies for Scotland through his mother.

Archie Gray, a central midfielder who is playing right-back this season, is a superstar in the making and has obvious connections to Scotland, with his father Andy, grandfather Frank and great-uncle Eddie all full internationals.

However, he was called up by England Under-21s during the last international window and has said it is his "dream" to play for the country of his birth.

As a bolter, what about Danny Armstrong, who has played right wing-back for Kilmarnock most of the season and has been prolific in terms of assists? Lewis Mayo has played there for Killie too this season and would be a more defensive-minded option.

Patterson is one of four major injury doubts before this summer's European Championship [Getty Images]

Midfield remains area of strength

There are fewer headaches for Clarke in other departments of his squad at least.

It appears likely that Craig Gordon, Zander Clark and Angus Gunn will be the three goalkeepers in Germany, with Motherwell's Liam Kelly seeming the favourite to miss out.

Clarke's striking options would also appear set too, with Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland offering different qualities up front.

Kevin Nisbet's 2024 has been ravaged by injury but he is back on the bench for Millwall and if he could find some goals in the next few weeks, he would give Clarke something to think about.

Jacob Brown has been a regular in Clarke's squads, but could be the odd man out when it comes to the crunch, unless perhaps Euro 2024 squads are increased in number from 23 to 26.

Leaving aside right wing-back, the defence has plenty of options - but two Clarke favourites may well be causing the manager sleepless nights.

Scott McKenna and Grant Hanley both missed the defeats against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March and time is running out for them.

Hanley is scheduled to return to Norwich training this week while McKenna has at least featured for Copenhagen since those friendlies.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United, Al-Ettifaq's Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous of Watford and Rangers' John Souttar along with the versatile Kieran Tierney mean Clarke will not feel pressure to include McKenna or Hanley if they are not fully fit.

At left-back, Tierney and captain Andy Robertson could be joined in the squad by Greg Taylor of Celtic.

The area Clarke has always been able to rely upon during his tenure has been the heart of midfield, and it remains Scotland's strongest suit despite the question marks over Ferguson and Armstrong.

Even if those two were ruled out, he would still able to call on the likes of Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay and Kenny McLean.

Ryan Christie floats between there and the forward line and if Clarke was to drop any surprises in his squad, it could be in augmenting that role.

Might Newcastle's Elliot Anderson decide to throw his lot in with Scotland finally, with the lure of a European Championship on the horizon? Or what about his team-mate Harvey Barnes, who is also eligible for Scotland?

Clarke may enjoy having them as options, but what he may enjoy even more is his key men avoiding injury between now and June - plus Hickey and Patterson healing quickly.