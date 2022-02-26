Back at The Club: Drivers eager for 'unknowns' of long-anticipated Fontana return

NASCAR last raced at Auto Club Speedway 727 days ago.

Alex Bowman led 110 laps and claimed his second career win — the final victory for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet — in teammate Jimmie Johnson’s last race at his home track and site of his first Cup Series triumph. Former Auto Club winner Brad Keselowski claimed yet another top five for Team Penske, his longtime home as one of the sport’s most tenured drivers. Ross Chastain, filling in for an injured Ryan Newman, finished 17th in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. Bubba Wallace, in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevy, finished 27th — a familiar part of the pack at the time for Wallace.

There was even, if you can believe it, a race at Phoenix the following weekend, won by Joey Logano.

Then everything changed.

Bowman is now driving the No. 48 that Johnson inhabited for nearly two decades — because the seven-time Cup Series champ retired from full-time racing and now has his hands on an IndyCar steering wheel. Keselowski hopped in the No. 6 in place of Newman before this season — and changed the team name to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing because he left Penske to become part-owner at RFK. The 2012 champ’s former No. 2 Ford was taken to Victory Lane in this year’s Daytona 500 less than a week ago by Austin Cindric, who coincidentally becomes the first rookie to lead the points since Johnson, himself, did so in 2002 — the year of his first career victory, at Fontana. The journeyman Chastain now drives the No. 1 Chevrolet … for a new team co-owned by music mogul Pitbull.

And Wallace, well, he’s perhaps had the most interesting 727 days of ’em all. In short, he’s become a household cultural icon while also adding “Cup Series winner” and “driver for another fresh team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan” to his resumé.

Not to mention, you know, an entirely new car.

Got all that? Good.

Of course, the spark for much of the upheaval, game of musical drivers and interruption to Auto Club being a fixture on the annual NASCAR schedule is the global fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Racing was paused less than two weeks after the last Auto Club race for roughly two months in the initial stages of the crisis. And last year’s Fontana race wound up being run on the infield road-course layout at Daytona International Speedway as the sport continued to navigate uncharted waters in regards to public safety.

Sunday’s Wise Power 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) marks the sport’s return to the deliciously worn, 2-mile tri-oval just east of Los Angeles, where the series raced earlier this month in the preseason Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

And drivers are pumped.

“It feels like it has been forever,” Bowman said Thursday during a teleconference with reporters. “… You know, I think it is an amazing race track. Super bumpy, really slick, the seams add a whole other element to it. It‘s a track that drivers really like.”

Last year’s race on the Daytona Road Course was entertaining — and resulted in Christopher Bell’s first career win — but Auto Club left a noticeable, 2-mile-sized hole in last year’s schedule.

The track, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, also tends to produce marquee NASCAR moments — from Kyle Busch’s 200th career national series win to Johnson breaking his tie with Dale Earnhardt at 77 wins to Logano’s infamous, fiery run-in with former teammate Tony Stewart. And that’s all just in the past decade.

Now, with a return imminent set to showcase the Next Gen racer in its first crack at a 2-miler — which Chastain calls “the coolest 2-mile track we go to as a driver” — competitors are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the challenges to come.

“Heading back to Auto Club Speedway for the first time in two years and with the new Next Gen car will bring a lot of unknowns,” said Tyler Reddick in a team release. “I‘ve only been to Auto Club in the Cup Series once and it was in 2020. It‘s just that type of race track, even when you‘ve got the best car, it‘s easy to make mistakes and step over the line. This car has already proved it‘s unforgiving, you‘ve got to drive the daylights out of it, but it will fight you if you don‘t respect it. Maybe the drivers will play it safe, maybe I‘m wrong, but I expect some mistakes.”

Cliff Daniels, who sat atop the box as crew chief for Johnson’s No. 48 in his Fontana farewell, remembers that day and admits there’s very little, if anything, he can take from then to now.

“Last time we were there, we qualified on the front row with Jimmie and had a really strong race but missed an adjustment late that we needed,” said Daniels, who guided Kyle Larson to his first Cup title in 2021. “Now it‘s a completely different car, different tire — everything is different. NASCAR is applying resin, which will change the characteristics and dynamics of the track surface. It‘s going to be a big ‘guess’ for everyone in the field. And it‘s a new weekend format with the short warmup followed by qualifying, but I have a lot of confidence in this HendrickCars.com team that we will be well prepared.”

Yeah, that’s right — new weekend format, as well, as Daniels alluded to. On most ovals this season, including this week at Auto Club, teams will be split into two groups based on odd/even finishing order from the week‘s previous race for one 15-minute warm-up/practice session per group. That will lead directly into single-car, single-lap qualifying. The top five drivers from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying to fight for the pole with another single-car, single-lap run.

Expect Martin Truex Jr., the 2018 Auto Club winner and top-10 finisher in three of the last four races there, to be among the quickest learners.

“We think we know what to expect based on the testing that we‘ve done and just previous experience at the track, but it‘s a new car with a new tire, so a lot of it is based on simulations, and you just hope you‘re making the right assumptions,” said the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota wheelman. “This will definitely be one of the bigger unknowns that we‘ve faced in a long time because we‘re not getting a ton of track time for practice and once you practice and qualify, it‘s impounded until Sunday. Hopefully, we unload where we need to be and can qualify up front and run well.

“It‘s a very unique situation, but it‘s the same for everyone so we just need to be able to take advantage of the opportunity.”