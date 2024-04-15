Back to C-U: Kylan Boswell announces transfer to Illinois

WCIA — Arizona transfer guard Kylan Boswell is transferring to Illinois, he announced on social media on Sunday. Boswell is a Champaign-Urbana native and played at Urbana Middle School before moving out of state for high school.

The Illini were one of the finalists for the five-star guard before he chose to play at Arizona. Boswell had a successful two year stint with the Wildcats, starting every game but one this past season and averaging 9.6 points per game. Boswell set a career high in points in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament with 20 against Long Beach State.

“[Illinois’] at the top,” Boswell told WCIA before making his recruiting decision in 2022. “It’s coming back home, hometown hero. It’s always going to be at the top, my family’s here, all of that is here. It would be a blessing to come back and play here.”

Came across this clip in the WCIA Archive that someone sent us back in 2018: seventh grader Kylan Boswell makes the game-winning three for Urbana Middle to beat Kankakee Jr. High and send the Tigers to the state tournament.



This kid is suiting up in orange and blue this Fall. pic.twitter.com/HQmq2auYhw — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) April 15, 2024

Boswell joins Louisville’s Tre White and Mercer’s Jake Davis in the Illini transfer class, currently ranked as the best transfer class in the country by 247Sports.

