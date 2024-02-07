Back in business: No. 25 UNM dominant in win at Wyoming

Feb. 6—LARAMIE, Wyo. — Back to balance. Back to the boards. Back to basics. And back to Albuquerque with a conference road win that puts the No. 25 UNM Lobos in a tie for first place in the Mountain West Conference.

Five Lobos scored in double figures Tuesday as UNM handed the Wyoming Cowboys their worst home loss in more than three years, 91-73, in front of an announced Arena-Auditorium crowd of 3,685.

"I thought we rebounded the ball at a high level, did a great job of limiting the 3-point line, ... We just looked more ourselves today for whatever the reason was," said UNM coach Richard Pitino, whose Lobos bounced back from a home loss last week to Boise State.

"We were disappointed after Boise — not that we lost. Boise is a good team. But we felt like we weren't quite ourselves."

Tuesday, they looked more like the Lobos that rode a five-game win streak into last week's game against the Broncos rather than the one that lost to them.

Coupled with Boise State and Utah State losses and a win by San Diego State (leading big at Air Force in a Tuesday night game), UNM (19-4, 7-3 Mountain West) is now in a four-way tie atop the league standings with eight games remaining.

Wyoming (12-11, 5-5 MW) lost at home to a conference opponent for the first time this season and lost by the largest margin of defeat in the past 45 home games. The Cowboys lost by 20 to Boise State on Jan. 13, 2021, in the COVID-altered 2020-21 season.

For the Lobos, who never trailed and who led by as many as 24 points in the game, the onslaught came from all angles:

Donovan Dent had 19 points, seven assists, two steals and a blockJaelen House had 17 points, four assists and hit four 3-pointersJamal Mashburn Jr. had 15 points and drew four foulsMustapha Amzil scored 13 points off the benchJT Toppin had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, breaking the program's freshman record of seven held by Kenny Thomas.

"The balance was great," Pitino said. "You know the shot attempts all were really, really good. I thought we passed the ball well. We found shooters. ... We keep working on flow to where we're not one dimensional. We had some moments that were really good."

UNM outrebounded Wyoming 51-35 for the game and held them to 0.694 points per possession in a first half in which the home team hit only 28.1% of its shots.

UNM jumped out to a 12-3 lead. Wyoming closed to within one point (19-18), but that's when the Lobos broke open the game, going on an 18-2 scoring run that included holding the Cowboys without a field goal for nearly five minutes.

UNM led by 15 at the break and Wyoming was never closer than 13 in the second half.

The Lobos defense didn't force Wyoming into as many turnovers as the first game — 23 in the Pit, just eight on Tuesday — and the swing on points off turnovers was dramatic. UNM outscored Wyoming 28-0 on points off turnovers last month, and it was a 10-10 draw in that stat on Tuesday.

But that doesn't mean the Lobos' defense didn't dictate how Wednesday's game played out.

"We're not going to be able to turn everybody over all the time (with our defense). And that's fine," Pitino said. "You can still wear them down over the course of the game, even if you full court press and you don't trap.

"I thought we were really locked in on the scouting report. I think we understood the importance of this game and we still disrupted ... I thought we did make them uncomfortable. We wanted to make the 3-point line uncomfortable. We did that."

On offense, the Lobos were able to get out and run throughout the night despite Wyoming trying to slow the game down. UNM scored 31 points in transition before Wyoming fully set up its defense in the halfcourt.

"When you are playing against one of the fastest teams at the guard position in the country, they present a lot of problems," Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. "But in terms of missed shots, we got a lot of open looks and if you don't get back in transition and shrink the floor, New Mexico will make you pay."

Wyoming was led in scoring by Brandan Wenzel (20 points) and Sam Griffin (19 points).