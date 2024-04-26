BACK ON THE BIKE: Arkansas’ first and only female professional motocross racer gets back into the sport

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – One of Arkansas’ only professional motocross racers is getting back on the bike after a several-year hiatus. This rider broke barriers and set the standards for others like them during their professional career, however competing now is even more rewarding.

On a dirt track just outside of Pine Bluff, you can hear the roar of the engine as a flash of red, white and blue comes barreling through the twists and turns, flying over the jumps. The rider is often at the front of the pack, leading to looks of amazement from those in the stands but those looks soon turn to shock when the helmet comes off.

“I raced guys every single weekend,” Motocross Racer Taryn King said.

King is the first and only woman to become a professional motocross racer in the state of Arkansas. It’s a wild ride that kicked started when she was just a baby.

“My dad was a woods racer like in the Arkansas Hair Scramble Series and he did four wheelers actually,” King said. “I would be in a diaper cheering for my dad on the sidelines.”

Motocross Racer Taryn King and dad

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Just being around racing piqued her interest but she wanted a sport with a little more air time.

“I wanted to race motocross like they do on TV,” King said.

By seven years old, she got her first bike from Santa. It wasn’t long after that she felt ready for her first race, or so she thought.

“I like chickened out,” King said. “I got on the line and I didn’t take off.”

Still determined, she got back on the bike. In her second race, she hit the gas.

“I only did one lap to everyone else’s three laps and I never went over a jump until we got to the finish line,” King said.

America’s most decorated track cyclist claims more gold at world championships

That one jump was all she needed.

“I just remember thinking ‘Okay I can actually do this,’ and we just took off with it,” King said.

For the next few years, King only competed in Arkansas and would regularly be the only girl on the track.

“We didn’t even know a women’s class existed,” King said.

At age ten, that all changed when she went to Texas to race in her first women’s class. There was only one problem.

“The bike I was racing was too small for the class,” King said. “So, I had to borrow a friend’s bike and I went out there and I think I got like fifth or sixth.”

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Motocross Racer Taryn King

Not too bad, especially on a bike she never used and as a ten-year-old competing against 15-year-olds and older. That’s when her family realized they needed to hit the road to compete in the women’s circuit.

Flying from race to race from Arkansas to Texas and California, she got faster and faster winning her first national at 12 and reaching her peak at age 16.

“In November of that year I went pro,” King said.

‘It’s surreal,’ Arkansan Marquesha Davis selected as 11th WNBA Draft pick

As a professional on the women’s side, she was always much younger than the others on the track. So, as practice, she continued to go head to head against the boys in Arkansas.

“An older female they don’t want to get beat by a younger female and a guy doesn’t want to get beat by a girl at all so racing the guys taught me how to defend myself, how to go faster and just stay in it,” King said.

Whether it was against the girls or guys, King racked up trophy after trophy, award after award but eventually she crossed the finish line of her professional career.

“My last national was in 2016,” King said.

Motocross Racer Taryn King

She turned down a different life track, becoming a nurse and maybe the best job of all, a mother. As the years went by, there was still that itch to get back on the dirt.

Gear on and behind the handlebars for the first time in six years, some things remain the same.

“This is a Honda 250 F. It is actually 14 years old,” King said. “Jessie Nelson, he gifted it to me right before he turned pro and he unfortunately ended up in a bad crash and is now paralyzed so I’ll never get rid of it. I’ll ride it as long as it’s going to run.”

Arkansas’ first Black rodeo queen focuses on helping kids with children’s book

Others have come full circle. From father like daughter now mother like son, King is coaching up her mini-me.

“Watching him do it just brings back so many good memories of me and my parents,” King said. “I get tickled every time.”

Motocross Racer Taryn King and son

Motocross Racer Taryn King and son

She isn’t just teaching. She is also back on the start line herself.

Her husband did have a few rules before her first race.

“Don’t do anything stupid and don’t get last place and I just laughed at him and said ‘I can’t promise either one of those things,'” King said.

Luckily she said it really is just like riding a bike.

“I got second place,” King said.

Multiple Arkansans competing in 2024 NBA playoffs

That was just the start of her amateur career and still, she is regularly the only one sporting pink nails and a ponytail.

Through all the accolades, on some of the biggest stages, King says crossing the finish line now means even more.

“As a mother and racing against the guys again, I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” King said.

Motocross Racer Taryn King

King also helps train young motocross racers and hopes to be an inspiration to other women and girls looking to get into the sport.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.